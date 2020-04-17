Sam Heughan Slams Online Bullies for Six Years of False Stories, Harassment, & More

Sam Heughan is speaking out in response to six years of the “constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narrative” he has been subjected to at the hands of online bullies.

The 39-year-old Outlander actor is fed up with the false stories that have been made up about him and while he had hoped the bullies would “just go away,” he’s decided it’s time to address the harassment.

“Recently, these false claims vary from me manipulating fans, being a closet-homosexual, trying to mislead or exhort fans for money and disregarding Covid advice. I’ve done non of the above,” Sam said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Sam explained that he’s currently self-isolating in Hawaii as he was there before the travel ban and he’s too nervous to fly back home to the UK with everything going on, especially since he was recently sick for three months.

“These bullies have created a false narrative, shared private information and abused my loved ones and I, consistently for the last six years on blogs and SM. I will not entertain it anymore and am blocking anyone that writes anything defamatory or abusive. Sending items or stalking my private accommodation, they have harassed my work colleagues and constantly tried to hack our email and personal accounts. I’m so hurt by this,” Sam said.

“After the past 6 years of constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narrative I am at a loss, upset, hurt and have to speak out. It’s affecting my life, mental state and is a daily concern. My costars, friends, family, myself, in fact anyone I’m associated with, has been subjected to personal slurs, shaming, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing of private information and vile, false narrative. I’ve never spoken about it because I believe in humanity and have always hoped these bullies would just go away. I can’t elaborate for ongoing legal reasons but they are professionals: teachers, psychologists, adults who should know better.

Recently, these false claims vary from me manipulating fans, being a closet-homosexual, trying to mislead or exhort fans for money and disregarding Covid advice. I’ve done non of the above. I’m a normal guy and nothing like the characters I play. Most recently, some of you may know I’m currently self isolating in Hawaii. I came here before the travel ban. Non of us knew how bad things would get but as the situation worsened, upon the advice of everyone I trust, I decided to remain in a safe environment. It was a good decision. I’m safe, isolated, putting no one at risk and am not a burden to the locals. Several telling me they are desperate to sell their produce (as hotels and restaurants are now closed). We have not been asked to leave.

I’m nervous to take 3-5 flights back to the UK, around 20 hours on several planes, exposing myself to more danger, to be stuck in a city. This will only increase the risk to others and myself. Recently I was ill for 3 months and am being doubly careful. These bullies have created a false narrative, shared private information and abused my loved ones and I, consistently for the last six years on blogs and SM. I will not entertain it anymore and am blocking anyone that writes anything defamatory or abusive. Sending items or stalking my private accommodation, they have harassed my work colleagues and constantly tried to hack our email and personal accounts. I’m so hurt by this.

As an actor in these times, we feel impotent. We can’t do much but I have tried to use what leverage I have to provide a voice to charities that need it and hopefully a little entertainment or light relief. For those still unhappy I suggest you unfollow. To every fan that has supported me and the work I do, THANK YOU. I’m so grateful, from the bottom of my heart. Stay safe and please be kind to yourself and each other. There’s so much more to concern ourselves with right now. See you around.xx”