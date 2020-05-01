Sam Lloyd, Actor on ‘Scrubs,’ Dies at 56

Sam Lloyd, best known for his role as downtrodden lawyer Ted Buckland on “Scrubs,” has died. He was 56.

Lloyd was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor last year, which was revealed in a GoFuneMe campaign that was launched by “Scrubs” producer Tom Hobert and his wife.

Lloyd’s agent confirmed the news of his death.

Lloyd appeared in 95 episodes during the longrunning medical comedy’s run on NBC and ABC. He reprised the role briefly in Lawrence’s other series, “Cougar Town.”

A veteran character actor Lloyd has more than 60 credits to his name across a 30-year career. He made appearances in TV shows including “Desperate Housewives,” “Happy Together,” “Shameless,” “Modern Family,” “Spin City” and “Seinfeld.” In films, Lloyd can be seen in “Galaxy Quest” and “Flubber.” Lloyd was also a musician, even playing his guitar during an episode of “Scrubs.”

“Scrubs” creator Bill Lawrence paid tribute to Lloyd on Friday, writing on Twitter: “Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many.”

“Scrubs” star Zach Braff paid respects as well, tweeting, “Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy.”

And fellow “Scrubs” actor Robert Maschio also paid tribute to his late co-star, writing, “Simpler times, happier days, the kindest man I ever met. Easy going Sam, Rest In Peace. #RIPSamLloyd”

