Sam Smith & Demi Lovato Team Up for Olympics-Themed ‘I’m Ready’ Music Video – Watch!

Sam Smith and Demi Lovato are teaming up!

The singers debuted their highly anticipated collaboration “I’m Ready” on Thursday (April 16).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Smith

“I’m ready for someone to love me,” they declare on the triumphant pop song.

The Olympics-themed video finds the two competing in a variety of sports, including the 100 meter race, diving and gymnastics, all leading to a medal ceremony.

The video was directed by Jora Frantzis and choreographer Sean Bankhead, and the competitors include Drag Race alum Valentina, queer artist Karis, writer and performer Alok Vaid-Menon, Gigi Goode from Season 12 of Drag Race, Shea Diamond and creative director Jeffrey Williams.

The song is set to appear on Sam‘s third studio album due out later this year.

Watch the music video for “I’m Ready” and read the lyrics…