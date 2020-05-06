Sam Smith Looks Happy on an Afternoon Walk Amid Quarantine

Sam Smith is looking happy as ever.

The 27-year-old “Too Good at Goodbyes” singer was spotted on an afternoon walk on Saturday (May 2) in London, United Kingdom.

Sam was seen spotting a friend in a passing car and running back to say hello before continuing on the stroll amid the global health crisis.

After dropping “I’m Ready” with Demi Lovato, Sam recently got candid about their upcoming album, saying it will “explore their queerness.” Find out more about what to expect!