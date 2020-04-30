Sam Smith Says Their New Album Will ‘Explore Their Queerness’

Sam Smith picks up a cup of coffee during a walk in London, England earlier this week.

The 27-year-old musician wore headphones to listen to some music while on their stroll around the neighborhood.

Just recently, Sam opened up about their decision to change the name of their upcoming album.

Now, they are talking about what the album will be about: exploring their queerness.

“[It’s] really deep into exploring my gender, exploring my queerness,” Sam said in an interview with ABC Radio.

“I changed my pronouns and I was feeling so happy to be myself,” they said. “I was going out in Los Angeles a lot and I was dancing and I was drinking loads, having a wonderful time with all my friends. I went into the studio and the guys who were writing with me said: ‘What do you want to say?’”

The album is still due out this year.