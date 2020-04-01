Samantha Akkineni may star in a bilingual biopic on Bangalore Nagarathnamma: report

Actor Samantha Akkineni, who will soon be seen in a key role in second season of The Family Man, is said to have given her nod to star in a bilingual biopic on Bangalore Nagarathnamma, a popular Carnatic singer, social activist and scholar.

According to a report by Times of India, veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is planning a film on the life of Bangalore Nagarathnamma, and he’s already approached Samantha to play the titular role.

Even though an official announcement regarding the project is yet to be made, the report added that Samantha has given her nod. The project will go on the floors next year.

Popular for helming several experimental films such as Aditya 369 and Pushpak, Singeetham will return to direction with this project after 8 years. His last directorial venture was a film called Welcome Obama.

Last seen on screen in Telugu film Jaanu, the remake of Tamil film 96; Samantha has two projects currently in her kitty. Having recently completed shooting for the second season of The Family Man, Samantha recently signed a Tamil horror flick with Ashwin Saravanan and upcoming Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Samantha is thrilled about her upcoming horror film with director Ashwin Saravanan. Acknowledging the project, she recently tweeted: “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.” To be produced Sony Entertainment, the film will mark the maiden collaboration of Ashwin Saravanan, best known for helming Maya and Game Over, and Samantha.

Also read: Rakesh Roshan reacts to Sussanne Khan’s decision to move in with Hrithik during lockdown

The film will also star Prasanna and Prashanth in crucial roles. The project is expected to go on the floors from May and will be wrapped up in two months.

Recently, reports emerged that Samantha has turned down an offer to star in the Hindi remake of her own film U-Turn, which had released in Tamil and Telugu last year. The makers of the Hindi version of the film recently approached Samantha, but she’s said to have declined the offer. Apparently, Taapsee Pannu is said have been now approached with the offer.

Follow @htshowbiz for more