Samantha Akkineni to star in the biopic of Carnatic singer Nagarathnamma? — read deets | Bollywood Life

South actress Samantha Akkineni is one of the most loved actresses of the industry. She was last seen in Jaanu, a Telugu remake of Tamil film 96. The actress has impressed us all with her amazing performances and she has a huge fan following. She was reportedly approached by legendary director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao to play the lead role in the biopic of popular Carnatic singer Nagarathnamma. Legendary director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is known for experimenting and is regarded as the king of versatility when it comes to filmmaking. The last film he directed was Welcome Obama in 2013. It will be after seven years he will be directing a film once again with a biopic on Carnatic singer, social activist and scholar Bangalore Nagarathnamma. For the unversed, Nagarathnamma lived during the pre-independence era and is also said to be a descendant of the famous devadasi community. Also Read – Aditi Rao Hydari REACTS on replacing Samantha Akkineni in Maha Samudram

As per reports in the Times Of India, speculations are rife that Singeetham Srinivasa Rao has approached Samantha Akkineni to play the titular role of Bangalore Nagarathnamma in the biopic. Reports claim that the 32-year-old actress is keen to come on-board for the bilingual project which is likely to kick-off next year. Samantha Akkineni has loved the script apparently and is very interested to do the project. As per reports, it was Anushka Shetty who was first asked for the film but she decided not to do it, citing dates issues. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now. Also Read – Jr NTR to ROMANCE Samantha Akkineni in NTR 30?

Also Read – Week That Was South: Thalapathy Vijay and SS Rajamouli’s RRR were the newsmakers of the week

Samantha Akkineni has recently signed Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal which also has Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoops and updates.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram