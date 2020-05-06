Sambhavna Seth and husband Avinash Dwivedi thanks fans for their concern while she was rushed to the hospital | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 2 contestant Sambhavna Seth had been rushed to the hospital. Her husband Avinash Dwivedi had revealed the same through an Instagram post from Sambhavna Seth’s account. He wrote, “Hi guys, yesterday night we had to rush to the hospital as Sambhavna is unwell. We came back at 5 am in the morning.. And now taking her to the hospital again…So there will be no vlog today.” Sambhavna had herself spoken about why she was rushed to the hospital in a chat with Spotboye. She had said, “Actually, my blood pressure went very low and I fainted. Also, I have a major ear infection. Right now, my ear is completely blocked. By the way, no hospitals let us in at 4 in the morning. They didn’t open their gates. I tried a few and then we went to Kokilaben and thankfully, they attended me. But after my check-up and treatment they told me to leave as it was not safe for me. That’s why we went again in the day. ” Also Read – Anup Jalota reacts on his marriage rumours with Jasleen Matharu, says ‘She is my student and daughter-like to me’

“I pray to God that no one falls sick at this time because the situation outside is extremely difficult. It makes you feel more sick when hospitals are also not in a position to help you. I thought I was getting an anxiety attack when I had to run from one hospital to another. I felt something will happen to me,” she added. Her fans and friends from the industry had been worried about her and had been commenting on her posts asking her to take care and get well soon. Now, the actress is at home and is now fine. She decided to thank her fans and explain them what had actually happened. She and her husband made a video and Sambhavna posted it on Intagram. She explained all that had happened and thanked everyone who expressed their concern. Along with the video she wrote, “Thank you Everyone.” Also Read – Bigg Boss 2 contestant Sambhavna Seth REVEALS why she was rushed to hospital

Surely a great news for fans.

