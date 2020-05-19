Samsung introduces a 50 MP image sensor- ISOCELL GN1 with faster auto-focus

Samsung today introduced its new 50-megapixel image sensor 1.2μm-sized pixels called the Samsung ISOCELL GN1.

The device is Samsung’s first image sensor to offer both Dual Pixel and Tetracell technologies.

The image sensor is equipped with both these technologies to support high-resolution images in a low light environment. With Dual Pixel and Tetracell technologies, Samsung is prioritizing high-resolution images and fast autofocus speed for smartphone users.

The GN1 comes with 100 million phase-detection auto-focus (PDAF) agents.

“Samsung’s Dual Pixel technology places two photodiodes side-by-side within a single pixel that can receive light from different angles for phase detection. With all of the sensor’s active pixels working as auto-focusing agents, the GN1 can detect and focus onto a desired still or moving object from every corner in an instant, even in low-light conditions,” Samsung explained.

Samsung also provides a software algorithm to produce images resolution comparable to 100Mp.

By default, the sensor produces 12.5-megapixel images in 2.4μm by binning four pixel signals into one.

The GN1 comes with Smart-ISO to set the optimal ISO, a real-time HDR to optimize multiple exposures and gyro-based electronic image stabilization (EIS).

For video, the GN1 supports 8K video recording at 30 frames-per-second (fps).

Samsung will begin the mass production of the ISOCELL GN1 this month.