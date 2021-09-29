Samsung lauds SIMS Nigeria on its 28th anniversary

Samsung Electronics West Africa has applauded its sales and distribution partner, SIMS Nigeria, as it celebrates 28th anniversary.

SIMS Nigeria, on its own part, are doling out amazing discounts and other freebies to customers on electronics purchased from SIMS Digital Centres in commemoration of their 28th year partnership with Samsung.

The offer, which terminates at the end of September, is available only at SIMS Digital Centres nationwide.

According to a statement by Samsung, SIMS Nigeria have been wonderful in terms of service delivery to customers.

“This is one of the reasons customers keep going back to purchase Samsung products from their shops nationwide. We are also very grateful to our customers and we would love to celebrate our milestone partnership with SIMS Nigeria by rewarding them for their loyalty to our brand as well as SIMS Nigeria, our reliable sales and distribution partner”.

Danny Kim, managing director, Samsung Electronics West Africa, described the longevity of the partnership as a testament to the strength of Samsung as a brand in Nigeria and the customer trust and loyalty developed over the years. “We are honoured and elated to be celebrating this very important milestone of our journey here in Nigeria with our loyal customers. It is the least we could have done for them,” he said.

Also speaking, Ike Eyisi, director, Operations, SIMS Nigeria, said, “customers are at the heart of our partnership with Samsung. This commemoration is really about our customers who have made it possible for us to remain in business. So, we implore our customers nationwide to avail themselves of this opportunity to purchase quality electronics between now and September 30 at discounted prices. This is our way of saying thank-you to our loyal customers for their unflinching support over the years,” he added.

The Samsung-SIMS Nigeria partnership is built around providing customers with a good shopping experience and delivering excellent products and services to consumers nationwide, in a convenient and exceptional fashion.

Related