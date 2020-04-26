Samsung Mobile – The World’s Largest Mobile Brand

In the past two decades,

smartphones have become a vital part of our daily life. We can not imagine a

single day without smartphones. Day by day, the preference of consumers is

increasing, so to give them the best experience the mobile phone brands come with

the latest style and innovation. In 2019, the mobile companies sold 1.5 billion

of handsets due to widespread use and a handful of users in the Mobile industry.

To keep pace with time, mobile brands keep trying to provide smartphones combining

high-resolution cameras, stylish looks, design, fast processors, new functions,

and so on. Many companies dynamically exploit these options to compete with

other brands.

There are so many mobile brands all over the world, including Samsung, Apple, Huawei,

vivo, Oppo, LG, etc. Especially these mobile brands are the leading brands in

the globe and have a strong position worldwide. From all brands, Samsung is the

world’s no one and largest mobile brand. There is hardly any person who doesn’t

know Samsung mobile. Samsung achieved more than 20% global sales and rank in

the first position.

Since the past eight years, Samsung has preserved the largest market share of the global

smartphone market. Samsung mobile is the part of Samsung Electronics. The brand

is a South Korean company that was launched in 1977 as Samsung

Telecommunications Network. Early days they produced analog telephones, fax

machines, etc. After getting quite a success in this production, they started

to invest millions of dollars in researching and finding better technology for

their products.

In the early 1980s, Samsung expanded its business in Germany, the UK, Tokyo, Portugal,

and New York. SGH-100, which was the first mobile phone of Samsung, released in

1988 in Korea. Then they launched the SGH- 600, which is the first Samsung

mobile in Europe. But both handsets did not work much well in the market. Then

they started rolling to come with the next big series.

Samsung is a market leader, and it continuously aspires to improve product capabilities by

its extensive R&D. In 2010, Samsung released the Galaxy S series, which is

the first step to take on Apple and actually brought huge success for Samsung’s

brand. With Galaxy, Samsung entered in the Android smartphone market. In the

Galaxy series there are over 50 separate devices. Still, now, every Samsung

mobile bombarded every niche, every price range, and every country. Since then,

Samsung didn’t stop bringing surprises for the users and hit the smartphone

market every time.

As Samsung stood top one, they launched its flagship line with the S series. When the S

series released, it sold over 24 million units worldwide. Now, this S series

comes with high-end premium Android devices with a fast processor, high-quality

camera, AMOLED display.

Samsung S series still is a famous line around the world. From the Galaxy series, the S2,

S3, S4, S7, was the most successful series of Galaxy in the early stage. The

Galaxy S6 has a curved display, and it is the first time in the mobile

industry. Also, the Galaxy S9 and S9 plus were just awesome, which are famous

for immersive viewing experience with Infinity display and Dual-stereo sound

speakers. Even in-camera features, they include new and improved tech. So it

was the highest mobile score at the time.

In the Galaxy 10th anniversary, Samsung introduced three new models of the S series,

Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e. This flagship S10 series offered a premium

experience and a load of the latest technology. The S10 has a new look,

Faster processor, wireless charging, more prominent display, battery, high end

cameras, and 5G networks.

Samsung gains the trust of massive users, and for that, every model gets an enormous

response from the potential customers. Samsung expanded a unique design line in

the industry. Samsung Note series is another flagship tablet line. Most people

give positive reviews for the note series. The big display, S pen stylus, high-quality cameras, and fast performance of the Note series make it popular among the readers, painters, and designers. The Note series has created its own fan zone, which is eagerly waiting for the new boom each year.

Samsung has the capability to satisfy every stage of people. They launched A series and

J series for mid budget range and Grand series and M series for low budget

consumers. In mid and low range smartphones, they cleverly include innovative

tech so that everyone can enjoy the best experience.

Samsung achieved success brilliantly with Android. Earlier Android brands Like HTC, LG

still can’t match the achievement of Samsung smartphones . Even the partner of Android Google is still struggling with its own Pixel-branded smartphone. However, Samsung is always a step ahead of

Apple in sales.

Samsung also faced some crisis in their successful journey. In 2016, Samsung faced a

significant crisis. After launching the Note 7, some hand caught fire due to

its battery issues. Many airlines declined passengers who carry Note 7. So the

brand had to stop selling the Note 7, and the owners of Note 7 exchanged with

S7 smartphones. That’s why they launched the Note 8 series much later,

improving safety issues.

Recently Samsung launched the world’s first screen foldable smartphone. It is a unique

design and innovative. But many users started that the Galaxy Fold began to

break after some use for different reasons. Many assume that the polymer screen

layer is burst for the screen protector. Samsung Galaxy Fold broke all the

expectations. So Samsung has promised that they will improve the display and

come with more durability.