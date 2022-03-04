Samsung Nigeria Organizes Product and Technical Workshop for Partners

Samsung Nigeria has organized a product and technical workshop for its partners in Nigeria.

The workshop which is organized quarterly is geared towards helping the partners to achieve set target on sales and aftersales services of its consumer products.

This particular product and technical workshop was organized for Samsung’s range of Air Conditioners.

According to Abiodun Ayobami Ajeigbe, Business Manager, Systems Air Conditioning, Samsung “All over the world it is important for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) like Samsung to train their partners regularly in areas that pertains to their business and in areas that extends to customers”.

In her own words, Oluwaremilekun Adesola-Ogunsan, Director, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Nigeria, “At Samsung, our distribution partners are key to our business survival all over the world.

“As you may know, Samsung regularly improves on its product models which makes it pertinent for us to have sessions with our Partners to educate them on the changes we have made to our products in order for them to remain effective and efficient when dealing with customers’ aftersales queries, She said.

According to Chika Nnadozie, Marketing Lead, Samsung Nigeria said, “We are very passionate about our partners because they interface with the final customers and it is essential we organize these sessions to know what their challenges are, how they are faring, give them insights into our innovations and generally build their capacity in order to be more effective and achieve their goals and objectives” she said.

Speaking after the session, Managing Director, Pygar Group, Gagandeep Lakhanpal said “I always look forward to these sessions because I find them very supportive in fulfilling my mandate in my line of business. A lot is taught that helps us strategize appropriately the satisfy our customers and ultimately being able to remain in business”.

Samsung Nigeria Consumer Electronics division is saddled with the responsibility of pioneering and creating world-class electronics such as Bespoke Refrigerators, QLED Televisions, Air Conditioners and Washing Machines in order to continuously redefine the living space of its consumers.

