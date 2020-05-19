Samsung PSSD T7 Touch: Portable storage comes of age

Portable storages have come a long way. Just a decade ago, buying a one terabyte portable storage device was a big deal. Firstly, it would cost a bomb, and secondly, it was nowhere near ‘portable’. Most storage devices would be the size of a mini brick, and weren’t easy to carry. They were heavy tablets.

But soon external storage drives started shrinking, but their price tags did not. In the meanwhile, Hard Disk Drives found a snappier rival in Solid Slate Drives (SSDs), which are faster, smaller and more powerful. Laptops and other devices started sporting SSDs, still costing a bomb. Still, not many wanted to take the SSD to the portable market for many reasons. One key factor was the rise of the cloud and the advancements in broadband tech.

More people started saving their private data on the cloud than ever; when film streaming became cheaper thanks to the advent of OTT platforms and faster broadband, personal external storage became a non-essential commodity. Personal computers started carrying larger storage, too. Even though the enterprise storage market continued to grow, personal portable storage sales didn’t show much enthusiasm in the past few years.

But that is likely to change soon. The debate around data privacy concerns being raised globally over information breaches on cloud storage and how economies of scale are helping the SSD in markets like India are all giving the personal portable storage market a fillip. Samsung’s PSSD T7 Touch marks that shift.

Cool and compact

The Samsung portable SSD T7 Touch is a tiny titan. It weighs a little over 50 grams (85 x 57 x 8.0 mm) and can be mistaken for a chocolate bar. It fits in your wallet neatly and nicely. The 500 GB variant costs ₹11,999, 1TB for 18,999 and the 2TB variant is priced at ₹36,999.

The device comes with a data cable with a USB3.2 Gen 2 interface with backwards compatibility — which means you can use both ends on the source and destination. Connecting the device to your personal computer is easy: plug in and start using.

You will have to do a first-time exercise of adding a password to it to secure it (the default password is anybody’s guess). The password protection is optional. The Samsung PSSD T7 Touch comes with a nice finger-print lock. You can open the set-up file and add more than one fingerprint lock. The process is butter-smooth. The device comes with AES 256-bit hardware encryption.

Storing data into the Samsung PSSD T7 Touch is a charm. This is a lightning-fast device. Samsung claims the device has a data transfer speed of up to 1,050 Mbps. We have experienced a transfer speed of 800-700 Mbps, which is also great for a portable hard drive. The T7 Touch maintains data transfer speeds quite efficiently.

We haven’t experienced any major drops while transferring data. The SSD supports UASP mode — USB Attached SCSI Protocol means faster read/write data speeds to and from storage devices.

In sum, the Samsung portable SSD T7 is one of the fastest, smallest and snazziest portable storage solutions around today.

And this makes it an ideal partner for those who want to store films, especially HD or 4K films, and stream them directly from the portable drive. If you recall, this was a Herculean task just a few years ago.

The Samsung PSSD T7 Touch can read data faster and deliver it efficiently to the destination in next to no time, making presentations a smooth job.

The storage device comes with a three-year limited warranty. It is compatible with most known brands, including all Samsung devices, and works with Android, Mac and Linux-based operating systems.