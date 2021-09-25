Samsung’s got a fancy, Thom Browne edition of Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, but it’ll cost you

Do you like smartwatches? Do you like the color white with red and blue accents? If the answer to both is yes, Samsung’s got a (pricy) smartwatch to sell you.

The company’s recently launched Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will become available in Thom Browne edition on Sept. 29. The limited edition device will cost $799.99, which is more than twice the price of the regular, $349.99, 42mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

For your money, you get almost the exact same functionality, with the only difference being five new watch faces. Other than that, the watch is rhodium-plated, features a Thom Browne logo on the case, and comes with three straps made of leather, rubber and fabric, and a custom-designed charging cable.

Note that the Thom Browne edition of the watch only comes in one, 42mm size, whereas the regular Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in 42mm and 46mm sizes.

This is not the first time Samsung has launched a Thom Browne-designed smartwatch, but previous models came bundled with phones, while the new one can be bought separately.

Now you can complete your Samsung Thom Browne collection.

Credit: samsung

Some other Samsung devices with Thom Browne’s signature include the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Buds 2.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition will be available for purchase on Sept. 29 on Samsung’s website.