Samuel Umtiti’s injury hell continues as Barcelona defender pulls his calf in training session

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti sustained a calf injury on his return to individual training, the Spanish La Liga club said in a statement on Saturday.

The 26-year-old French centre back has struggled with knee and foot problems in the last few seasons and Barca said there was no time frame for his return to training.

Football in Spain has been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March and the France defender was participating in just his second session as clubs tentatively prepare for a return to action.

Players have been training alone ahead of a gradual resumption for contact training.

Umtiti suffered a knee problem in October that kept him out for two weeks and suffered from a foot problem in September which kept him sidelined for a month.

Last season he had two knee injuries which sidelined him for five months.

La Liga is hoping to start matches again in June, although it has yet to confirm dates for fixtures.

Players will start to train in small groups and progress to full sessions before resuming games.

Lionel Messi was seen dribbling through posts on Friday as he prepares for to get back playing

Barca lead the table with 11 matches remaining and hold a two-point lead over Real Madrid, who are due to begin training on Monday.

Leganes manager Javier Aguirre has reportedly revealed that LaLiga is set to make its long-awaited return on June 20, barring there are no more delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Aguirre revealed on Thursday that the current campaign will be completed over a five-week period where games will be played on Wednesdays, Thursdays and at the weekend.