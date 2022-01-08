San Antonio Based Companies NanoHarmonics and Avagen Pharma Have Joined Forces to Transform Healthcare with Nanotechnology

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — NanoHarmonics, a pioneer in nanotechnology diagnostics, has partnered with Avagen Pharma, a Texas based nano-pharmaceutical company to further its mission in transforming healthcare through disruptive nanotechnology.

Avagen Pharma focuses on novel pharmaceutical products using a patented nanotechnology called NanoPro Rx™. NanoHarmonics utilizes a proprietary form of nanotechnology, Quantum Dots, called Abacus™ in their patented diagnostic platform. “Our focus is to use nanotechnology to create or improve pharmaceutical and diagnostics within healthcare. This is a great time to bring together our different nanotechnology platforms and use internal synergies between both companies to improve the efficacy, safety, and accessibility of certain healthcare products for people all over the world,” says Justin Jones, CEO of Avagen Pharma.

“Our collaboration with Avagen Pharma will allow us to truly revolutionize healthcare through practical applications of nanotechnology,” says Jimi Sta Maria, Chairman and CEO of NanoHarmonics. Both companies will be jointly headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

More information about Avagen Pharma, Inc. can be found at http://www.AvagenPharma.com or follow Avagen Pharma on facebook, instagram and twitter.

About Avagen Pharma:

Avagen Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, TX. It focuses on products to fill voids where current options do not exist and creates faster and less invasive ways to improve current diagnostics. Avagen uses this expertise to focus on dynamic products that will truly enhance a person’s health and well-being.

About NanoHarmonics:

NanoHarmonics’ patented Quantum Dot technology, Abacus™ is the foundation of its diagnostic platform. NanoHarmonics helps create safer, more effective, and accessible products through quantitative diagnostics, biomarker detection, therapy monitoring and rapid resulting.

