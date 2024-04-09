San Francisco Bay Area Design Agency Receives Prestigious Award of Excellence In Education

Project6, Known for Award-Winning Website Design and Strategy, Wins At 29th Annual Communicator Awards

BERKELEY, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The winners of the 29th Annual Communicator Awards have officially been announced by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts. With around 3,000 entries received from across the US and around the world, the Communicator Awards is one of the largest and most competitive awards programs honoring creative excellence for communications professionals.

For over two decades, SF Bay Area-based design agency Project6 has established itself in the education industry as an accessibility expert and driver of innovation. The agency received the Award of Excellence in the Education category, honoring the impact that Project6 has made on university and college clients.

Project6 has built an impressive resume of education clients who rely on the team to provide the strategy, branding, and design that helps them connect with community members and accomplish the often complex and daily tasks of a university.

“The challenges that large universities face while redesigning web properties can be extremely complex,” says Esten Sesto, Project6 co-founder and President. “Keeping the user experience (UX) rewarding and engaging is paramount and given the wide range of target audiences (new students, existing students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, etc.) it’s no simple task. Adding to the challenge is making every part of the website as accessible as possible for the widest possible target audience. We appreciate recognition from awards like this, but knowing that our work has a positive impact for the client is often an even greater reward.”

Project6 received the Award of Excellence for its comprehensive website redesign for an environmental design college within a neighboring university in Berkeley, CA. The project included creating and implementing a unified brand identity for the college, its departments, and select programs and institutes. By consolidating content from over 15 auxiliary websites, Project6 re-envisioned and rebuilt the college’s website and enhanced the platform with collateral templates, ultimately ensuring that both students and staff could not only reach their potential but go above and beyond.

Now more than ever, clients in the education, government, and nonprofit industries require a design partner who truly understands the evolving accessibility standards that every website must follow. Most Project6 education clients are required to meet WCAG 2.2 level AA guidelines. Project6 ensures that nothing is overlooked and every website is accessible to all users, regardless of ability. As the Web changes, so do the tools and devices. Project6 is available to help new clients navigate the world of accessibility—often, it just takes a few refinements to improve access to all.

Project6 has partnered with over 50 education clients, helping them build an online presence that reflects their unique communities and enables students and staff to do more. Start a conversation with the Project6 team to find more information about how Project6 assists colleges and universities with their content strategy and helps them comply with rigorous accessibility requirements.

About Project6 Design, Inc.

Project6 is a 22-year-old, award-winning design agency with expertise in education, foundation, and nonprofit organizations. Services include brand identity design, print collateral design, and web design and development for a diverse roster of clients such as Stanford University, the Glaucoma Research Foundation, the National Council on Aging, The United Way of the Bay Area, The Siebel Foundation, and many others.

Media Contact

Esten Sesto

Project6 Design

940 Dwight Way, STE 15

Berkeley, CA 94710

510-540-8005 ext. 100

esten@project6.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/san-francisco-bay-area-design-agency-receives-prestigious-award-of-excellence-in-education-302112364.html

SOURCE Project6 Design

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

