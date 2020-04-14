San Francisco Sees Major Coronavirus Outbreak At Homeless Shelter

On April 5, two people experiencing homelessness tested positive for the coronavirus at San Francisco’s biggest shelter. By Monday, just over a week later, 81 people staying at the Multi-Service Center South shelter — more than half of its 125 residents — and 10 staff are confirmed to have COVID-19. Homeless advocates had been warning of such an outbreak for weeks.

On Monday, advocates and supporters took to the streets in protest — remaining socially distanced in slow-moving cars with signs — to repeat their calls for one solution: Test all 8,000 homeless residents in San Francisco for the virus and move them into vacant hotel rooms.

While homeless people represent about 0.9% of San Francisco County’s total population of 880,000, unhoused people so far make up 8.8% of confirmed COVID-19 cases (at least 84 cases are among homeless people, out of a total 957 cases reported countywide so far).

“For weeks we’ve been raising our voices to demand that unhoused people go into reasonable shelters — which in the context of a highly infectious pandemic are hotel rooms or vacant units,” said Dr. Rupa Marya, an associate professor at University of California San Francisco in hospital medicine, on a call Friday led by the San Francisco Coalition on Homelessness.

“The demand is that they go into hotels — not in a week, not in two weeks, but today,” she added.

The mayor, who otherwise has been lauded for San Francisco’s low numbers of coronavirus cases, has said the city is following public health guidelines and working hard to protect those most vulnerable. City officials have prioritized moving into hotels only homeless people with confirmed COVID-19 and those deemed “vulnerable” for being over 60 years old or with underlying health conditions.

“If I could open up every hotel room in this city and allow every person a place to stay, it’s not even a question,” Mayor London Breed said at a Monday press conference, noting that housing homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic “continues to be a challenge,” and pointing to difficulties in finding adequate staffing to support homeless residents relocated to hotels.

As of Monday, the city had still only moved 750 homeless people — less than 10% of its total homeless population and just a fraction of theover 5,000 who live “unsheltered” outdoors— into hotels.

San Francisco supervisors called the recent outbreak “tragic” and “entirely avoidable.”

“This is terrible, devastating and preventable,” supervisor Matt Haney tweeted. “We’ve been yelling and screaming for a month to get people out of these crowded shelters.”