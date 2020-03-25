Sanders Is Ready to Debate Again. Biden Says ‘We’ve Had Enough Debates.’

A day after Senator Bernie Sanders’s campaign indicated that he would participate in a presidential debate next month if one is held, Joseph R. Biden Jr. expressed impatience with the idea, saying that “we’ve had enough debates” and adding that his focus was on combating the coronavirus crisis.

Mr. Biden, the former vice president, has amassed a significant delegate lead over Mr. Sanders, but has treaded carefully around the subject of his rival’s future, mindful of the risks of alienating the senator’s supporters should Mr. Biden clinch the nomination. But on Tuesday, Mr. Sanders’s campaign offered the clearest signal yet that the senator intends to keep competing with Mr. Biden, when a spokesman confirmed his intention to appear at the next debate, if one occurs.

“My focus is just dealing with this crisis right now,” Mr. Biden said on Wednesday, when asked if he wanted another debate next month, and if he would participate. “I haven’t thought about any more debates. I think we’ve had enough debates. I think we should get on with this.”

Like Mr. Sanders, Mr. Biden has been forced off the physical campaign trail because of the coronavirus outbreak, and is grappling with new ways to connect with voters and break through in the news media. His comments came as part of a wide-ranging set of remarks about engaging young people and confronting the virus that he delivered to reporters and other viewers from his home studio in Wilmington, Del.