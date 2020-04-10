Sandra Lee says she will be there for ex Andrew Cuomo ‘until the day I die’: ‘He’s still my guy’

TV chef Sandra Lee and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ended their relationship in September, but they very much remain in each other’s lives.

As she revealed to the New York Times, the exes communicate nearly every day. She regularly watches his coronavirus daily briefings live and has sent hand sanitizer to his daughter Cara.

“He’s still my guy,” Lee told the newspaper. “Neither one of us, well as far as I know, has had a date.”

Moreover, she considers the Cuomos family.

“We share a home, we share children, we share friendship,” Lee said of the governor. “I will protect him and be there for him until the day I die.”

As far as Lee’s own projects, she’s just filmed a new series that’s airing on Today, in which she does what she does best in the kitchen and shows people how to make meals with items they already have on hand.

“I mean, the beautiful thing about being raised Jehovah’s Witness is always in the back of your mind, Armageddon is coming,” Lee said. “So your pantry’s always stocked.”

Her pantry was filled with the following: soups (cream of mushroom, celery and potato); tomato sauce; popcorn; nuts; canned soups; artichokes; vegetable stock; Bisquick; the mix for those cheese biscuits from Red Lobster; and a ham plus tons of sweets for Easter Sunday.

