SANDWICH RECIPE FOR YOU | – That Humble Post…..

Sandwiches make for a quick Breakfast or Evening Snacker. Something that you want to make in a hurry or invite someone over for Breakfast. Sandwiches are easy to make and do not requires much preparation time and ingredients. Some of the most popular sandwiches eaten all over the world are The Philly Cheesesteak in the USA, Doner Kebab in Turkey, VadaPav in India, and so on. These Sandwich Recipe OR Recipes are unique to each country and so are the ingredients. You will enjoy eating these sandwiches with either a Hot Cup of Chai or A Refreshing Fruit Drink.

Let us see what the Recipes for the Sandwiches are ?

Bombay Masala Sandwich: It is an extremely Popular sandwich not just in Mumbai but all over the country and overseas as well. This Sandwich was first made in Mumbai, the financial capital of India. Further, You will find it on the Streets of Mumbai and it fills your stomach too. This one such Sandwich remains close to Mumbaikar’s hearts.

Ingredients for Bombay Masala Sandwich

Ingredients for Indian Green Chutney

Coriander or Parsley

Salt

Mint Leaves

Cumin seeds(if available)

Steps to make the iconic Indian Parsley Chutney for the Sandwich

Grind 4 Mint Leaves, Salt, Cumin and Coriander, 1 green chilly, and add some water. Ensure that the Chutney is not too watery

Recipe for Bombay Masala Sandwich

• Boil the Potatoes and mash them. The potatoes should be cooked very well.

• Heat oil in a pan and add Pinch of Grounded Turmeric, 2 Chopped Green Chillies, Salt to Taste, and 1 Chopped Onion and mix it well. Let it be on the stove for just 2-3minutes. Do Not cook it, only Saute it.

• Add this Mixture to the Mashed Potatoes and Mix it well. The Masala for the Sandwich is ready.

.Next you have to Apply Butter on the Bread.

.Now Apply the Iconic Indian Green Chutney on the Bread.

. Add the Potatoes mix, Sliced Onions and Finally Add Sliced Beetroot(Optional)

.Place in a preheated toaster or grill.

• Toast the sandwiches till crisp and golden. Remove in a plate and spread some extra butter on top of the sandwiches.

Bombay Masala Sandwich is ready to Eat and Serve

Serve the Sandwich with either Tomato Ketchup or Green Chilly chutney or both

Corn Mayonnaise Sandwich: This Sandwich is an escape for people who don’t like vegetables but does not eat meat too. Moreover, It requires only a handful of ingredients and very little prep time.

Ingredients for Corn Mayonnaise Sandwich Recipe

Steps to make The Corn Mayonnaise Sandwich:

Boil the Corn and add salt to taste. The Corn should be properly cooked. Add Pepper Powder.

Once the Corn is boiled, remove excess water.

Add 1 Chopped Green chilly and Veg Mayonnaise

Mix the Corn properly with Mayonnaise

Apply Butter on the Bread.

Add the mixture to it

Place in a preheated toaster or grill.

Toast the sandwiches till crisp and golden. Remove in a plate and spread some butter on top of the sandwiches.

Corn Mayonnaise Sandwich is ready to eat and serve. Serve the Sandwich with either Tomato Ketchup or Green Chilly chutney or both

Paneer(Cottage Cheese) Sandwich: Paneer Sandwich is full of protein as the Paneer or Cottage cheese is made of Milk. People who don’t eat chicken, prefer Paneer. In addition, Paneer is the ultimate substitute in many dishes like Kadai Paneer, Tawa Paneer Masala , Paneer Tikka, etc

Ingredients for Paneer Sandwich

Full Recipe for the Paneer Sandwich:

In a Mixing Bowl, Add Crumbled Paneer, Salt to taste, Pepper powder, Coriander Powder, Red Chilly Powder, Chopped Green Chilly, Carrot , Onion and Tomatoes

Add Chopped Coriander. Mix everything well

Apply Butter on the Bread. Apply Iconic Green Chutney

Evenly Spread the Mixture on Bread

Toast the sandwiches till crisp and golden. Remove in a plate and spread some butter on top of the sandwiches.

The Paneer Masala Sandwich is ready to Eat and Serve. Serve the Sandwich with either Tomato Ketchup or Green Chilly chutney or both

