Sania Mirza Don’t Want Parineeti Chopra To Portray Her In Biopic, Here is the Reason Why

Sania Mirza is an Indian professional tennis player. A former world No. 1 in the doubles discipline, she has won six Grand Slam titles in her career. From 2003 until her retirement from singles in 2013, she was ranked by the WTA as India’s No. 1 player in both the categories.

Being an outstanding player , now her biopic is going to be started to make audience aware her hard-work and dedication towards her game . Also her fans , who wants to know about her personal life , the movie is much awaited .

Several names have been speculated, the strongest has been that of Sania’s closest friend Parineeti Chopra. But now the player has opened up on why Parineeti cannot star in her biopic and also suggested a few options who can.

Sania had earlier revealed that she has sold the rights to her biopic to Ronnie Screwvala and had also listed the names who she want to play herself in the film.

In an interview with Pinkvilla , Sania said tha Parineeti is already playing the character of Saina Nehwal in her biopic, so she cannot be booked up for her biopic. Sania said, “Pari can’t do it because she’s doing Saina Nehwal now. So I guess she’s out of the picture.”

Now , it’s been long that Parineeti is preparing for the role of the biopic of Saina Nehwal .

When the ace tennis player was asked that who , if not Parieeti ? , she answered : “There are so many amazing actors and I’m sure they could do justice to my role.”

She also suggested some of the actors like “Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan . She further added ” A lot would depend on the script, there are so many things involved and we’re looking for directors right now.”

Sania had earlier in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show had revealed that she will be a active member on the film and will assess steps to make sure the film comes out authentic.

She had said, “It’s going to be a mutual thing. I need to sit down with the writers because even though I wrote an autobiography, I feel that a lot of people don’t really know what actually a sportsperson goes through. They always see the glitz and the glamour, the red carpets… But they don’t actually see the hours of hard work that goes into it, the sacrifices your parents make, financially or whatever it is. So I would like to be an active part of it.”

