Sanjay Dutt’s wife, kids stuck in Dubai amid lockdown: ‘I am worried about their safety, even though I know they are fine’

Sanjay Dutt is away from his wife Maanayata and 9-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra who had flown to Dubai before a lockdown was announced in India amid coronavirus crisis. The actor has revealed despite his multiple facetime chats with his kids everyday, he is still worried for their safety.

Opening up about how much he misses them while being alone in Mumbai, Sanjay told Times of India in an interview, “In the past, I have spent periods of my life in a lockdown. Back then and even now, the one thought that stays with me is the way I miss my family. For me, they are everything. Thanks to technology, I can see and talk to them multiple times in a day, and yet, I miss them terribly. These times teach you about the fragility of life, and the value of moments spent with your loved ones. We should count our blessings, and never take them for granted.”

“Although I have them virtually with me, there is a difference. As a father and husband, I am worried about their safety, even though I know that they are fine,” he added.

The actor said he is utilising his time to prep for his upcoming films which include practising his dialogues and working on his body. Sharing how much he values his time, he said, “I keep my life simple by focusing on my family and work. I love the multiple chats I have with my children. My kids keep me amused with their non-stop chatter and masti, even on video calls.”

Sanjay will now be seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India’. It also features Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. The period drama revolves around Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik and looks back into the journey of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The women came together to rebuild and repair the only runway in Bhuj, which was crucial for the war.

Sanjay will also be seen in Torbaaz which has been entirely shot abroad. He plays a doctor in the film which has Rahul Dev in the role of the antagonist.

