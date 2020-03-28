Sanjivani 2: Sayantani Ghosh talks about her costar Surbhi Chandna, says, ‘One can never have a dull moment around her’ | Bollywood Life

Sayantani Ghosh is one of the most talented actresses of telly town. She has impressed us all with her amazing performances and was loved as Naagin in the 2007 show. Now, she once again was seen as Naagin in Naagin 4. Along with Naagin, she was also seen in Sanjivani 2. Sanjivani 2 is the sequel to Sanjivani- a medical boon. The show has been one of the most talked about shows and ended recently. Sayantani played Dr. Anjali in the show and was appreciated for her role. The actress speaks about Sanjivani 2 and her costars in an interview with Tellychakkar. In a live chat with the entertainment website, Sayantani Ghosh revealed about her experience of working on Sanjivani 2. Also Read – Namit Khanna or Gaurav Chopra – Who looks best with Surbhi Chandna in Sanjivani 2? – vote now

She said, “Sanjeevani is a huge franchise and a show I’ve grown up watching. Ever since it was announced, there was a lot of buzz and excitement surrounding it and when I signed it, I was ecstatic to be a part of such a huge show.” She also spoke about the lead pair of the show Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna aka Dr. Ishaani and Dr.Sid. She said, “Surbhi and I are extremely close and we love each other a lot. She calls me Puch and I call her Puchki. One can never have a dull moment around her. She will make sure to lift your energy up even if you’re sulking. She is very humble and gem of a person apart from being a great actress. Namit, on the other hand, is quite reserved and a man of few words and he loves playing guitar. He is also a very nice actor.” Also Read – Sanjivani 2: Producer Siddharth P Malhotra reveals he will launch another medical show and it’s not Sanjivani 3

