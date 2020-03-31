Sanju: Kangana Ranaut claims Ranbir Kapoor had come to ‘her house to offer the film’ | Bollywood Life

Kangana Ranaut, who is otherwise not on social media, recently went live with an entertainment portal on Instagram from her team’s official handle. In a candid conversation with the portal, Kangana admitted that she was a drug addict during the initial phase of her career. The actress opened up on her initial days of struggle in Bollywood. Other than that, she spoke about the box office failure of her last film, Panga, in which she featured with Punjabi singer and actor, Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, and Neena Gupta. Kangana Ranaut also made a surprising revelation by saying that she was offered Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, but she turned it down as she didn’t like the role. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Kangana reveals that she was a drug addict, Swara Bhasker opens up on her past relationship

Kangana told Pinkvilla that Ranbir Kapoor had come to her house to offer her a role in Sanju, which was superstar Sanjay Dutt's biopic. "Ranbir Kapoor had come to my house and offered me to do Sanju. I didn't like the role much. There wasn't much for me to do in the film, so I said no to him. Imagine which other actresses would say no to him? But I have always believed that I'm not here because of the films I did but because of the films I didn't do. I was also approached for Sultan which I didn't do and I remember after I said no, Aditya Chopra called me and told me 'I will never work with you again'. So yes, all that has happened with me," she said.

The actress further revealed that she would like to play Madhubala in the future and have Aamir Khan alongside her in the film as Dilip Kumar. "I have always admired Madhubala ji so I'd love to play her on screen and have Aamir Khan alongside as Dilip Kumar. Anurag Basu had offered me Madhubala's role in the biopic of Kishore Kumar he was planning with Ranbir Kapoor. That didn't happen then. But now, I'd like to portray her life on screen for sure," she said.

