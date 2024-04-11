Sansan, Inc., Incorporates Thai Representative Office to Strengthen the Company’s Global Business

Expansion of Bill One, cloud-based invoice management solution, gaining speed in Southeast Asia

BANGKOK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sansan, Inc., a provider of digital transformation (DX) services that reshape how we work, announces it has incorporated a representative office in Thailand, thereby establishing Sansan Global (Thailand) Co., Ltd. The move is for further accelerating business development of Sansan products in Southeast Asia.

With the establishment of the Thai subsidiary, Sansan will further strengthen its Southeast Asia-centered operations for advancing the company’s namesake Sansan sales DX solution and Bill One cloud-based invoice management solution.

Establishment of Sansan’s Thailand office

Sansan has been developing its namesake Sansan sales DX solution and Bill One cloud-based invoice management solution globally, centered on Singapore, from its overseas subsidiary Sansan Global Pte. Ltd. The company now has users of its DX solutions in 63 countries.

To further accelerate its global business, the company has now established its third overseas subsidiary in Bangkok, Thailand, following its sales and marketing base in Singapore and global development center in the Philippines. Since 2021, Sansan has been promoting Bill One mainly in Southeast Asia, where paper-based business documentation maintains a strong presence and opportunities are ripe for advancing digital transformation.

With the new subsidiary, cooperation will also be further strengthened with Sansan Global Development Center, Inc.*[1] The Center was established in May 2023, in Cebu, the Philippines, to speed development of unique functions adapted to Thailand’s legal system, business customs, and customer workflow.

Sansan vows to continue striving to provide world-class products for realizing the company’s vision to “Become business infrastructure.”

Overview of the Thailand subsidiary

Name: Sansan Global (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

Director: Kei Tomioka (Director, Executive Officer, COO, Head of Global Business Promotion Team)

Business description: Consulting services related to Sansan, Inc., products

Business start date: April 1, 2024

*[1] Sansan, Inc., “Sansan Opens Global Development Center in Philippines: Cebu center will establish an international-standard technology development environment to strengthen the company’s global product development” (announced November 28, 2022)

https://www.corp-sansan.com/news/2022/1128_02.html

About Sansan, Inc.

With its mission of “Turning encounters into innovation,” Sansan provides the Sansan sales DX solution, Eight business card app, Bill One cloud-based invoice management solution, and Contract One contract DX solution.

Established: June 11, 2007

Website: https://www.corp-sansan.com

Head office: Aoyama Oval Building 13F, 5-52-2 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, 150-0001, Japan

Capital: 6,688 million yen (as of November 30, 2023)

Business: Planning, development, and sales of cloud-based solutions that promote digital transformation and reshape how we work

Sansan: https://sansan.com

Eight: https://8card.net/en/

Bill One: https://global.bill-one.com/en/

Contract One: https://contract-one.com

