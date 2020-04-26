Santa Rosa’s Harvest for the Hungry plant sale reinvents itself, offers drive-up service

Faced with the county’s stay-at-home order six weeks before their annual plant sale, volunteers with the Harvest for the Hungry Garden in Santa Rosa had two choices — cancel their critical fundraiser or find another way to hold it.

To call it off would mean forfeiting the $15,000 it makes off the sale, money used to cover the cost of maintaining the nonprofit garden that has provided food for the needy for more than 30 years. But the sale, one of the largest and most popular plant sales in the county, attracts big crowds, who queue up around the block on Yulupa Avenue before opening for a shot at the best selection.

So they decided to scramble to move the sale online, a huge undertaking for the all-volunteer organization accustomed to running an old-school browse and select plant sale. It meant creating — at the last minute — a new system for tracking inventory for more than 7,000 plants, taking orders online and setting several hundred appointments for in-person pickup.

“None of us are computer experts at figuring out how to create online systems,” said Mike Conway, a volunteer in charge of tomatoes, a huge draw at the sale accounting for almost half the plants sold. “But It’s actually worked out better than we thought.”

They were wary it would even work, said longtime volunteer Elaine Walter. But on Saturday the sale went off without a hitch, with 24 people every hour stopping by the garden, located behind the Christ Church United Methodist. Customers pulled into the parking lot and volunteers in masks and gloves greeted them, in many cases offering window service like a carhop at a drive-in, and placing their pre-packaged plants in car trunks to minimize contact.

Alexandra Montoya said she comes every year. Like many customers, she said she was so grateful they didn’t cancel, even if the there was no chance to browse.

“We can still go to Home Depot, but they have more common plants. We’re Hispanic and we love our habanero chilis,” she said through her car window. “Here they have all kinds of chilis. And it feels like I’m helping a small local effort.”

Linda Allen of Santa Rosa pulled up in a vintage periwinkle blue Citroen to claim her box.

She wasn’t picky. She just asked the crew to select for her five “yummy tomatoes,” and wound up with a meaty Super Fantastic and a Burbank Slicing Tomato, developed by Santa Rosa favorite son Luther Burbank in 1915.

“I’m very very happy. These are going right in the ground today,” she said.

At $2 per start and $3 for an ornamental, the plants are a bargain. But customers repeatedly said thank you, with at least half giving more than they were charged to support the cause.

The garden produces 25,000 pounds of fresh produce every year, which is donated to groups such as The Redwood Gospel Mission, The Living Room and Elisha’s Pantry, a small food bank based at the Methodist church beside the garden.

The group also had to do it with a shortened crew. Most of the regular volunteers are older and anyone over 65 was told they couldn’t come on site due to the coronavirus. Some pitched in by repotting plants at their own homes. But the group had to put out a call for younger volunteers to prep orders and work the sale.