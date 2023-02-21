Sapiens Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HOLON, Israel, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sapiens International Corporation , (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Summary Results for Fourth Quarter 2022 (USD in millions, except per share data) GAAP Non-GAAP Q4 2022 Q4 2021 % Change Q4 2022 Q4 2021 % Change Revenue $119.5 $119.2 0.2 % $119.5 $119.9 -0.3 % Gross Profit $50.3 $48.7 3.4 % $53.8 $53.9 -0.3 % Gross Margin 42.1 % 40.8 % 130 bps 45.0 % 45.0 % 0 bps Operating Income $16.5 $15.7 4.8 % $21.1 $21.6 -2.5 % Operating Margin 13.8 % 13.2 % 60 bps 17.6 % 18.0 % -40 bps Net Income (*) $13.4 $13.7 -2.2 % $18.0 $17.7 1.9 % Diluted EPS $0.24 $0.25 -4.0 % $0.32 $0.32 0.0 %

Summary Results for Full Year end 2022 (USD in millions, except per share data) GAAP % Change Non-GAAP % Change 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $474.7 $461.0 3.0 % $474.8 $463.6 2.4 % Gross Profit $200.2 $187.8 6.6 % $213.5 $208.3 2.5 % Gross Margin 42.2 % 40.7 % 150 bps 45.0 % 44.9 % 10 bps Operating Income $66.5 $57.5 15.7 % $83.5 $81.4 2.5 % Operating Margin 14.0 % 12.5 % 150 bps 17.6 % 17.6 % 0 bps Net income (*) $52.6 $47.2 11.5 % $67.2 $65.5 2.5 % Diluted EPS $0.95 $0.85 11.8 % $1.21 $1.18 2.5 % (*) Attributable to Sapiens’ shareholders

“Our revenue in 2022 reached $474.8 million, and on a constant currency basis, we grew by 7.8%. Key accomplishments in 2022 include our continued growth of cloud-based customers with over 90% of new logos delivered on the cloud and the significant increase in our platform deals,” stated Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens. “We continue to fortify our leading position in Europe. We are particularly enthused by our momentum in North America, where we closed a CoreSuite for Life and Annuity deal in addition to business application solutions deals in 2022. Our renewed growth in North America increases our confidence that the region will continue growth in 2023.”

“Operating profit in 2022 reached $83.5 million, representing an operating margin of 17.6%, a great accomplishment despite the macroeconomic environment and currency headwind,” continued Mr. Al-Dor. “Our priorities for 2023 are to build on the improving dynamics in North America to grow our presence in this region, advance our position in Europe, deepening relationships with our existing customers, and continue migrating customers to the cloud.”

“We are introducing 2023 guidance for non-GAAP revenue in a range of $502 million to $507 million, and non-GAAP operating margin in a range of 17.6% to 18.0%,” concluded Mr. Al-Dor.

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast on February 21, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens’ results. Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): 1-888-642-5032

International: 972-3-9180609

UK: 0-800-917-5108

The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens’ website at: https://www.sapiens.com/investor-relations/ir-events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event, at the same link for 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens’ financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to eliminate valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative and agile. Backed by more than 35 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers’ digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “plan” and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers’ systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which we filled with the SEC on March 31, 2022, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue 119,463 119,225 474,736 461,035 Cost of revenue 69,158 70,561 274,573 273,191 Gross profit 50,305 48,664 200,163 187,844 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 15,251 13,891 58,656 54,013 Selling, marketing, general and administrative 18,573 19,041 75,016 76,343 Total operating expenses 33,824 32,932 133,672 130,356 Operating income 16,481 15,732 66,491 57,488 Financial and other expenses (income), net (1,097) (311) 941 202 Taxes on income 4,276 2,404 12,619 9,964 Net income 13,302 13,639 52,931 47,322 Attributable to non-controlling interest (65) (26) 336 151 Net income attributable to Sapiens’ shareholders 13,367 13,665 52,595 47,171 Basic earnings per share 0.24 0.25 0.95 0.86 Diluted earnings per share 0.24 0.25 0.95 0.85 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

used to compute basic earnings per share (in

thousands) 55,140 54,902 55,117 54,785 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

used to compute diluted earnings per share (in

thousands) 55,521 55,626 55,570 55,561

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) GAAP revenue 119,463 119,225 474,736 461,035 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred

revenue 23 629 92 2,519 Non-GAAP revenue 119,486 119,854 474,828 463,554 GAAP gross profit 50,305 48,664 200,163 187,844 Revenue adjustment 23 629 92 2,519 Amortization of capitalized software 1,517 2,084 5,840 7,679 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,929 2,556 7,375 10,253 Non-GAAP gross profit 53,774 53,933 213,470 208,295 GAAP operating income 16,481 15,732 66,491 57,488 Gross profit adjustments 3,469 5,269 13,307 20,451 Capitalization of software development (1,238) (2,256) (6,097) (7,911) Amortization of other intangible assets 1,115 1,311 4,783 5,377 Stock-based compensation 759 1,274 3,960 4,801 Acquisition-related costs (*) 472 260 1,033 1,198 Non-GAAP operating income 21,058 21,590 83,477 81,404 GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens’

shareholders 13,367 13,665 52,595 47,171 Operating income adjustments 4,577 5,858 16,986 23,916 Taxes on income 78 (1,842) (2,411) (5,550( Non-GAAP net income attributable to

Sapiens’ shareholders 18,022 17,681 67,170 65,537 (*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and

retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation U.S. dollars in thousands Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP operating profit 16,481 15,732 66,491 57,488 Non-GAAP adjustments: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred

revenue 23 629 92 2,519 Amortization of capitalized software 1,517 2,084 5,840 7,679 Amortization of other intangible assets 3,044 3,867 12,158 15,630 Capitalization of software development (1,238) (2,256) (6,097) (7,911) Stock-based compensation 759 1,274 3,960 4,801 Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-

related costs 472 260 1,033 1,198 Non-GAAP operating profit 21,058 21,590 83,477 81,404 Depreciation 1,034 1,989 4,242 5,360 Adjusted EBITDA 22,092 23,579 87,719 86,764

Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Revenues 119,486 119,019 118,605 117,718 119,854 Gross profit 53,774 53,546 53,207 52,943 53,933 Operating income 21,058 20,902 20,747 20,770 21,590 Adjusted EBITDA 22,092 22,036 21,681 21,910 23,579 Net income to Sapiens’ shareholders 18,022 16,871 14,979 17,298 17,681 Diluted earnings per share 0.32 0.30 0.27 0.31 0.32

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown U.S. dollars in thousands Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 North America 50,801 49,555 48,154 49,009 48,872 Europe 56,910 56,887 59,868 59,267 62,416 Rest of the World 11,775 12,577 10,583 9,442 8,566 Total 119,486 119,019 118,605 117,718 119,854

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow U.S. dollars in thousands Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Cash-flow from operating activities 14,430 4,405 6,615 18,330 27,386 Increase in capitalized software development costs (1,238) (1,492) (1,621) (1,746) (2,256) Capital expenditures (400) (1,047) (803) (453) (801) Free cash-flow 12,792 1,866 4,191 16,131 24,329 Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related

costs(*) (**) 1,100 – – – 407 Adjusted free cash-flow 13,892 1,866 4,191 16,131 24,736 (*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and

retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Reconciliation of Revenue Growth as Reported on GAAP Basis to Revenue Growth on a Constant Currency Basis

Year ended December 31, 2022

Revenue growth % As reported Currency Impact Constant Currency Basis North America 4.3 % – 4.3 % Europe (2.7) % (10.1) % 7.4 % Rest of the world 27.8 % (1.1) % 28.9 % Total 2.4 % (5.4) % 7.8 %

* Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating current period revenues in local currency into U.S dollars at the weighted average exchange rates of the comparable prior year period.

* Due to the significant impact of the currencies fluctuations this year on our reported revenues, we are providing the above information by region on a constant currency basis for this year. We are not committing at this time to continue providing such information in the future.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET U.S. dollars in thousands December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 160,285 190,243 Short-term bank deposit 20,000 20,000 Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables 93,382 76,261 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 11,640 13,841 Total current assets 285,307 300,345 LONG-TERM ASSETS Property and equipment, net 12,021 14,458 Severance pay fund 3,996 5,954 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 319,661 343,283 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,688 43,665 Other long-term assets 12,078 7,288 Total long-term assets 381,444 414,648 TOTAL ASSETS 666,751 714,993 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables 9,415 5,008 Current maturities of Series B Debentures 19,796 19,796 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 76,962 76,450 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 9,063 10,827 Deferred revenue 30,720 39,614 Total current liabilities 145,956 151,695 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Series B Debentures, net of current maturities 59,275 78,986 Deferred tax liabilities 11,363 15,360 Other long-term liabilities 11,719 12,144 Long-term operating lease liabilities 28,432 38,751 Redeemable non-controlling interest 89 101 Accrued severance pay 7,063 9,236 Total long-term liabilities 117,941 154,578 EQUITY 402,854 408,720 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 666,751 714,993

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW U.S. dollars in thousands For the Twelve months ended

December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 52,931 47,322 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Impairment of right of use asset – 1,439 Depreciation and amortization 22,240 28,669 Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures 85 106 Capital (gain) loss from sale of property and equipment 26 (60) Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees 3,960 4,801 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired: Increase in Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables (21,860) (13,937) Decrease in Deferred tax liabilities, net (8,541) (1,902) Decrease in Other operating assets 7,729 17,743 Increase (decrease) in Trade payables 4,634 (529) Decrease in Other operating liabilities (9,764) (8,415) Increase (decrease) in Deferred revenues (7,738) 4,930 Increase in Accrued severance pay, net 78 375 Net cash provided by operating activities 43,780 80,542 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (2,757) (3,786) Proceeds from deposits 26 10,031 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 54 1,111 Proceeds from (payments for) business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (3,466) 831 Capitalized software development costs (6,097) (7,911) Acquisition of intellectual property (200) (151) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (12,440) 125 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from employee stock options exercised – 2,038 Distribution of dividend (38,579) (20,255) Repayment of Series B Debenture (19,796) (19,796) Payment of contingent considerations – (926) Acquisition of non-controlling interests – (990) Dividend to non-controlling interest – (31) Net cash used in financing activities (58,375) (39,960) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,923) (3,025) Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (29,958) 37,682 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 190,243 152,561 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 160,285 190,243

Debentures Covenants

As of December 31, 2022, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

Target shareholders’ equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million .

. Actual shareholders’ equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $400.5 million .

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company’s Series B Debentures) below 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (32.96)%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.14).

