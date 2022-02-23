Sapiens Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

HOLON, Israel, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Sapiens International Corporation , (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Summary Results for Fourth Quarter 2021 (USD in millions, except per share data) GAAP Non-GAAP Q4 2021 Q4 2020 % Change Q4 2021 Q4 2020 % Change Revenue $119.2 $101.7 17.3% $119.9 $102.9 16.4% Gross Profit $48.7 $41.4 17.6% $53.9 $47.0 14.6% Gross Margin 40.8% 40.7% 10 bps 45.0% 45.7% (70) bps Operating Income $15.7 $10.2 53.9% $21.6 $18.7 15.7% Operating Margin 13.2% 10.1% 310 bps 18.0% 18.1% (10) bps Net Income (*) $13.7 $8.3 64.3% $17.7 $14.5 22.3% Diluted EPS $0.25 $0.15 66.7% $0.32 $0.27 18.5%

Summary Results for Full Year 2021 (USD in millions, except per share data) GAAP % Change Non-GAAP % Change 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $461.0 $382.9 20.4% $463.6 $384.5 20.6% Gross Profit $187.8 $156.0 20.4% $208.3 $172.9 20.4% Gross Margin 40.7% 40.7% – 44.9% 45.0% (10) bps Operating Income $57.5 $45.0 27.7% $81.4 $67.9 19.8% Operating Margin 12.5% 11.8% 70 bps 17.6% 17.7% (10) bps Net income (*) $47.2 $33.8 39.7% $65.5 $52.0 26.1% Diluted EPS $0.85 $0.65 30.8% $1.18 $1.00 18.0%

(*) Attributable to Sapiens’ shareholders

“Sapiens finished the year strong, with fourth quarter non-GAAP revenue growing 16.4% to $119.9 million and non-GAAP operating profit margin of 18.0%, reflecting our ability to maintain profitability despite the cost increases that our industry and many sectors are facing,” stated Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens. “Europe was the leading growth region for Sapiens in 2021 with revenue growth organically and with M&A of 38.5% year-over-year. We signed multiple new logos across various segments and experienced a substantial increase in average European deal size. In North America region we delivered mixed results in ’21, Life, DECISION, and Reinsurance continued growing steadily, building a solid pipeline for ’22. We are pursuing new opportunities and developing a growing pipeline positioning Sapiens to deliver improved total growth in North America by the second half of ’22.”

“Today, the majority of our new wins are delivered on the cloud,” continued Mr. Al-Dor. “We have recently announced a new Chief Technology and Information Officer, Ilan Buganim, who brings vast technology experience from his numerous leadership positions. Ilan will lead our cloud journey and is responsible for developing a coherent view across all of our product offering. Sapiens’ emphasis on product innovation continues to earn industry analysts’ awards and recognition from the market.”

“We are introducing 2022 guidance for non-GAAP revenue in a range of $495 million to $500 million, and non-GAAP operating margin in a range of 17.0% to 17.3%,” which on constant currency base represent organic growth of 9.1% and profitability level of 18.2% at the mid- point range of our guidance concluded Mr. Al-Dor.

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast today, February 23, 2022 at 9:30 am. Eastern Time (4:30 pm. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens’ results.

Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): + 1-888-642-5032; International: +972-3-918-0609; UK: 0-800-917-5108

The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens’ website at: https://www.sapiens.com/investor-relations/ir-events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event, at the same link for 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens’ financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted for valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalized of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative and agile. Backed by more than 35 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers’ digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact Investors Contact Shay Assaraf Brett Maas Chief Marketing Officer, Sapiens Managing Partner, Hayden IR Shay.assaraf@sapiens.com +1 646-536-7331 Brett.Maas@HaydenIR.com Kimberly Rogers Managing Director, Hayden IR +1 541-904-5075 kim@HaydenIR.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release that are incorporated herein by reference are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “plan” and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers’ systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue 119,225 101,661 461,035 382,903 Cost of revenue 70,561 60,288 273,191 226,929 Gross profit 48,664 41,373 187,844 155,974 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 13,891 11,129 54,013 41,358 Selling, marketing, general and administrative 19,041 20,019 76,343 69,613 Total operating expenses 32,932 31,148 130,356 110,971 Operating income 15,732 10,225 57,488 45,003 Financial and other expenses (income), net (311) 1,212 202 3,805 Taxes on income 2,404 611 9,964 7,041 Net income 13,639 8,402 47,322 34,157 Attributable to non-controlling interest (26) 83 151 382 Net income attributable to Sapiens’ shareholders 13,665 8,319 47,171 33,775 Basic earnings per share 0.25 0.16 0.86 0.67 Diluted earnings per share 0.25 0.15 0.85 0.65 Weighted average number of shares outstanding used

to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands) 54,902 53,715 54,785 51,208 Weighted average number of shares outstanding used

to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands) 55,626 54,541 55,561 52,159

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) GAAP revenue 119,225 101,661 461,035 382,903 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue 629 1,275 2,519 1,598 Non-GAAP revenue 119,854 102,936 463,554 384,501 GAAP gross profit 48,664 41,373 187,844 155,974 Revenue adjustment 629 1,275 2,519 1,598 Amortization of capitalized software 2,084 1,931 7,679 6,558 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,556 2,465 10,253 8,811 Non-GAAP gross profit 53,933 47,044 208,295 172,941 GAAP operating income 15,732 10,225 57,488 45,003 Gross profit adjustments 5,269 5,671 20,451 16,967 Capitalization of software development (2,256) (1,604) (7,911) (5,798) Amortization of other intangible assets 1,311 1,204 5,377 3,316 Stock-based compensation 1,274 1,240 4,801 3,987 Acquisition-related costs (*) 260 1,930 1,198 4,447 Non-GAAP operating income 21,590 18,666 81,404 67,922 GAAP net income attributable to

Sapiens’ shareholders 13,665 8,319 47,171 33,775 Operating income adjustments 5,858 8,441 23,916 22,919 Tax effect on NON-GAAP adjustment (1,842) (2,299) (5,550) (4,735) Non-GAAP net income attributable to

Sapiens’ shareholders 17,681 14,461 65,537 51,959 Diluted earnings per share 0.32 0.27 1.18 1.00 Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands) 55,626 54,541 55,561 52,159

(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation

U.S. dollars in thousands Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP operating profit 15,732 10,225 57,488 45,003 Non-GAAP adjustments: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred

revenue 629 1,275 2,519 1,598 Amortization of capitalized software 2,084 1,931 7,679 6,558 Amortization of other intangible assets 3,867 3,669 15,630 12,127 Capitalization of software development (2,256) (1,604) (7,911) (5,798) Stock-based compensation 1,274 1,240 4,801 3,987 Compensation related to acquisition and

acquisition-related costs 260 1,930 1,198 4,447 Non-GAAP operating profit 21,590 18,666 81,404 67,922 Depreciation 1,989 1,366 5,360 4,698 Adjusted EBITDA 23,579 20,032 86,764 72,620

Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Revenues 119,854 118,442 115,036 110,222 102,936 Gross profit 53,933 53,413 51,720 49,229 47,044 Operating income 21,590 21,019 19,795 19,000 18,666 Adjusted EBITDA 23,579 22,144 20,920 20,120 20,032 Net income to Sapiens’ shareholders 17,681 16,976 15,975 14,908 14,461 Diluted earnings per share 0.32 0.31 0.29 0.27 0.27

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown

U.S. dollars in thousands Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 North America 48,872 48,952 46,767 44,754 47,303 Europe 62,416 59,707 59,718 57,642 49,225 Rest of the World 8,566 9,783 8,551 7,826 6,408 Total 119,854 118,442 115,036 110,222 102,936

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow

U.S. dollars in thousands Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Cash-flow from operating activities 27,386 14,556 26,845 11,755 21,030 Increase in capitalized software development costs (2,256) (2,064) (1,959) (1,632) (1,604) Capital expenditures (801) (1,082) (1,082) (821) (725) Free cash-flow 24,329 11,410 23,804 9,302 18,701 Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related

costs(*) (**) 407 477 – 1,280 2,363 Adjusted free cash-flow 24,736 11,887 23,804 10,582 21,064

(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

U.S. dollars in thousands December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 190,243 152,561 Short-term bank deposit 20,000 30,000 Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables 76,261 65,409 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 13,841 19,388 Total current assets 300,345 267,358 LONG-TERM ASSETS Property and equipment, net 14,458 16,970 Severance pay fund 5,954 6,582 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 343,283 363,597 Operating lease right-of-use assets 43,665 54,390 Other long-term assets 7,288 5,264 Total long-term assets 414,648 446,803 TOTAL ASSETS 714,993 714,161 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables 5,008 5,389 Current maturities of Series B Debentures 19,796 19,796 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 76,450 75,119 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 10,827 9,924 Deferred revenue 39,614 34,548 Total current liabilities 151,695 144,776 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Series B Debentures, net of current maturities 78,986 98,676 Deferred tax liabilities 15,360 16,010 Other long-term liabilities 12,144 12,129 Long-term operating lease liabilities 38,751 48,773 Redeemable non-controlling interest 101 517 Accrued severance pay 9,236 9,586 Total long-term liabilities 154,578 185,691 EQUITY 408,720 383,694 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 714,993 714,161

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

U.S. dollars in thousands For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 47,322 34,157 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Impairment of right of use asset 1,439 351 Depreciation and amortization 28,669 23,383 Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures 106 134 Capital loss from sale of property and equipment (60) 44 Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees 4,801 3,987 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired: Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables (13,937) (5,168) Deferred tax liabilities, net (1,902) (16) Other operating assets 17,743 (2,049) Trade payables (529) (1,344) Other operating liabilities (8,415) 1,435 Deferred revenues 4,930 2,992 Accrued severance pay, net 375 349 Net cash provided by operating activities 80,542 58,255 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (3,786) (2,633) Proceeds from (Investment in) deposits 10,031 (30,397) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,111 12 Proceeds from restricted deposit used for completed acquisition – 22,890 Net cash paid for acquisitions 831 (109,052) Capitalized software development costs (7,911) (5,798) Acquisition of intellectual property (151) (2,810) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 125 (127,788) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from employee stock options exercised 2,038 5,050 Distribution of dividend (20,255) (7,044) Repayment of Series B Debenture (19,796) (9,898) Issuance of Series B Debentures, net of issuance expenses – 60,346 Receipt of short-term loan – 20,000 Repayment of loan – (20,000) Payment of contingent considerations (926) (538) Acquisition of non-controlling interests (990) (147) Dividend to non-controlling interest (31) – Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance expenses – 108,737 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (39,960) 156,506 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,025) (707) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 37,682 86,266 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 152,561 66,295 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 190,243 152,561

Debentures Covenants

As of December 31, 2021, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

Target shareholders’ equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million .

. Actual shareholders’ equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $406.5 million .

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company’s Series B Debentures) below 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (36.78)%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.27).

