Sapna Pabbi on lockdown: What’s this whole fuss about doing household chores?

The Covid-19 situation and the lockdown and given us a lot of sneak-peek into the lives of celebrities. The crisis has also made them share how they are managing various household chores, from cooking to cleaning, in absence of helps during this lockdown period.

However, Sapna Pabbi , who is from London, UK, has also been managing things on her home at home and says she is not to affected too much about it.

“I am quite an ace cook. Yes, I haven’t done much of Indian cooking of late because there has been somebody has been around doing it for me. But in England or anywhere in the west, you don’t have house helps. So I don’t quite get what the whole fuss is about doing household chores are,” she shares.

Pabbi herself has only shared a few stories about her cooking some dishes, other than that she has pretty much stayed away from any such social media posts.

“Even for those posts, my friends in England were like ‘what is this, why are you posting this’. I told them that we don’t do it a lot often here that’s why,” she explains, while adding, that she has been only posting, although bare minimum, only on the insistence of her friends from the industry.

Pabbi, 31, has also been getting some long-distance help from her mother Praveen from London, who has been sharing step by step recipes with her.

“In London, we don’t buy packet masalas. We make everything from scratch. We have a kitchen garden where we grow vegetables. I make fresh mayonise and even make pasta from scratch. Yes, my mother has been helping me with a lot of tidbits which hacks which I can use to sustain for this period,” shares Pabbi.

On whether she misses being in London with her parents at such a time, the actor says she was anyway going to be busy with shoots till November, so she made a quick visit to London some time back. “I am so glad I did. It was good that I saw my folks and came back because now it does not seem possible for a long time,” she says.