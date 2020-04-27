Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Alaya F: Throwback to some of the best short dress styles

Fashion keeps changing as we know it. New trends, silhouettes, textures and patterns keep coming our way but certain styles haven’t left us for decades. These keep getting reinvented as per the contemporary demands and evolution of the industry but some classic looks till date remain a favourite for many be it celebrities or the masses. Dresses, for instance, have ruled the style block for decades as they represented the social and cultural dynamics of the changing times and how fashion understood and used it to for the continuous narrative for the future generations to imbibe and revisit.

One of the most versatile and popular garments, dresses have been an integral part of a woman’s wardrobe for years. Even though it remained as modest wear initially, over decades it had its own movement and kept transforming as per the women of the times.

The long dresses, midis, short dress, shirt dress, shift dress, A-line dress, wrap, among other styles, ruled every woman’s wardrobe and continues to do so. The dress never left the runway and it is still one of the most striking silhouettes as far as the global fashion domain is concerned.

Among the top trends like street style, denim wear, voluminous patterns, bright hues and tonal separates, the short dress among other patterns continues to reign the top style chart and remains one of the favourite picks among millennials. Bollywood style icons like Sara Ali Khan, Alaya F, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Anushka Sharma are loving the trend and we have spotted them time and again in a range of styles when it comes to short dresses.

The summer season is here and while we are practising social distancing during the coronavirus lockdown, reorganise your wardrobe and pick out some old things you bought with much excitement and see how you can wear it. Do not miss out on those quirky, fun dresses for sure. They are timeless and fashionable.

