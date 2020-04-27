Sara Ali Khan jokes she was always queen of her own dreams, Ananya Panday showers love

Sara Ali Khan treated her Instagram followers to adorable childhood photos of herself decked up in ethnic finery. Her poses suggest that she is lost in thought and in her caption, she quipped, “Mere sapno ki rani… hamesha main hi thi (I was always the queen of my dreams).”

The cute clicks have garnered over 1.2 million likes in just a few hours and fans seemed to be in agreement that Sara looks like royalty in them. “Princess,” one Instagram user commented. Another wrote, “You look extremely beautiful and gorgeous.”

Ananya Panday complimented Sara’s caption game. “Loving this caption!” she wrote in the comments section, followed by a laughing and heart emoji.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ananya said that there was no “rivalry” with Sara, but a healthy competition. She said, “We all are friends and working in the industry together. Everyone is doing so well in their respective spaces and there is work for everyone. I think it’s good to have that competitive spirit in general.”

Currently, Sara is quarantining in Mumbai with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She has been keeping up with her fitness routine even during the lockdown and shared a picture with her brother after their workout session. They were joined by their dog Fuffy.

Sara will step into Karisma Kapoor’s shoes in the remake of David Dhawan’s 1995 blockbuster Coolie No 1, which also stars Varun Dhawan. While the film was supposed to hit the theatres on May 1, its release has been postponed due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Last week, in an Instagram live, Varun said that there was no certainty about the release of Coolie No 1, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to claim lives all over the world. “We all are dealing with this, I do wish the film releases,” he said, stressing that he wishes for it to release ‘in a theatre, hopefully soon.’

