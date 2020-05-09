Sara Ali Khan on brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s acting aspirations: ‘It’s definitely something he is interested in, something he is passionate about’ | Bollywood Life

After Sara Ali Khan’s impressive start in Bollywood, we are excited for Saif’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s entry in the entertainment industry. The handsome hunk is entertaining us with his TikTok videos and now sister Sara has spoken about brother’s aspiration towards acting and told Bollywood Hungama, “He has not even gone to college as yet. And I think acting is a while away. It’s definitely something he is interested in, something he is passionate about. And he’s gonna study in LA and he’s gonna study film in LA, and if he wants to do something he’ll do it.” Also Read – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s childhood pic and Kareena Kapoor’s photo from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha went viral this week

Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, added, "There's a lot of hard work, as we all know, that goes into it, a lot of prep that goes into it. But at his age, before even going to college, just the desire is enough right now and then, he'll work towards it. And if he works towards it and people like what he does, then sure. It's a dream right now, making it a reality is on him."

Earlier, father Saif Ali Khan talked about Ibrahim to Mumbai Mirror and said, “I don’t know if I will launch him. It’s an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara Ali Khan), have been interested in the latter anyway.”

Talking about Sara Ali Khan, the actress will be next seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1, which is directed by David Dhawan. The film was scheduled to hit the screens on May 1 but due to the global crisis of coronavirus, it got delayed at the box office.

