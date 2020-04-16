Sara Ali Khan shares a now-and-then pic to prove she ‘has always been this way’. See pic

Sara Ai Khan, like everyone in Bollywood, is in self isolation. However, that hasn’t stopped her from posting fun pictures and videos. On Wednesday, she posted a collage of her present self with one from her childhood, showing she was always a star-actor in the making.

Sharing it, she wrote: “Ji haan, hum bachpan se hi aise hai…(Yes, I have always been this way)”. In the picture, Sara, as a little girl, is seen laughing while not looking at the camera. In another picture, Sara, in her present self, is seen in a similar pose.

Few days back, Sara had shared a similar collage, this time from her teenage years and written: “Something’s never change… literally! Throwback to smaller Sara- same pose, same expression, same sajna-dhajna, same conviction p.s I know I look like a creepy kid that could justify fright but kindly ignore the devilish expression and look beyond at my consistent continuity #flashbackfriday #freakyfriday.” This was, of course, when Sara was a plump kid.

Sara has often spoken about her weight gain issue and how she struggled with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) in her teenage years. In an interview to The BBC in 2019, she had said, “I went to Columbia for four years and at the end of the second year, I decided that I really want to act, like I said I have always known, but that realisation coincided with the weigh scale saying that I’m 96 kilos. So, it was a bit difficult. Then it was the senior year of college in America itself that I lost the weight.”

“I was a regular kid. It made it very hard for me to a. lose weight and b. the hormone level was very high. So, as you can see, there is a level of delusion that was in me…I was confident, I was delusional,” she added. She had also revealed how her fitness regimen includes Kathak, yoga, Pilates and intense workouts to stay in shape.

