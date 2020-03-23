Sara Ali Khan Turns Chef During Her Self Quarantine Period

Sara Ali Khan (Source: Instagram | @saraalikhan)

Sara Ali Khan is one of the coolest new-age actors in B-town, be it the way she gives her interview or just how goofy she is on social media, with her captions as well as her regular tour guide voice she puts on when she is travelling. But today, it’s something entirely different that’s caught our eye about her. The actress who was shooting for her next movie Atrangi Re was in Varanasi with her mother came back to Mumbai recently.

Check it out:

While in Varanasi, she had obviously taken her Instagram followers on a tour of the market as well.

Here it is:

Ever since the Janta Curfew had been announced by Prime Minister Modi many celebrities had taken to social media to request everyone to stay at home. Many even shared what they do at home to keep yourself fit and healthy. Sara did too. She shared a long video of her working out at home and gave us all sorts of fitness goals too. But today she decided to take us through how she was spending her quarantine by turning into a chef for a day. Her Instagram stories took us through the actress whipping up some eggs for an omelette and also made some chocolate milkshake for herself. It honestly gave us some serious #BreakfastGoals.

Check it out below:

Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram stories

I’d like some of that wholesome breakfast. I know what I’m making tomorrow morning.