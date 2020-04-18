Sara Ali Khan’s filmy childhood picture and Ranveer Singh’s photoshopped image with a tiger went viral this week | Bollywood Life

It’s lockdown time and our celebs are spending their quarantine by cooking, cleaning, learning new activities and sharing throwback pictures on social media. In fact, we have seen many unseen pictures of Bollywood stars in the past week and many of them went viral as they showed the hilarious side of our actors. While Sara Ali Khan justified her job as an actress with a wonderful throwback pic, Ranveer Singh lit up the mood with his hilarious photoshopped image. So, let’s check them out… Also Read – ‘Malaika Arora is very patient with me,’ Arjun Kapoor gets candid about his ladylove like never before

Sara Ali Khan’s filmy childhood picture

Deepika Padukone brutally trolls beau Ranveer Singh on his latest picture — view post

It looks like Sara Ali Khan always wanted to be an actress and the above picture of the Simmba star is proves it. The gorgeous girl shared a collage of her throwback and current pictures, posing similarly in both. She captioned the picture: "जी हाँ Hum Bachpan se hi aise hai.. ".

Ranveer Singh channels his inner “Joe Exotic” with this photoshopped picture with a tiger

View this post on Instagram ??? A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Apr 15, 2020 at 5:51am PDT

The livewire of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh, has lightened up our mood again as he channelled his inner Joe Exotic with a photoshopped image with one of Exotic’s tigers, featured in the docu series, Tiger King. The actor captioned it with multiple laugh emoticons and it went viral in no time. Deepika stole the show though with her comment that read: “Ranveer Singh, what are you finding soo funny? That’s you on most days!”

Deepika Padukone proves that she started her career young with this picture

Deepika Padukone started her career at a very young age and to prove it, the Bajirao Mastani star shared an old newspaper cut-out picture, wherein she seems to have shot an ad for a clothing brand.

Kareena Kapoor with her girl gang

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture of her girl gang, including sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, proving that just like us, even celebs are missing their friends.

Jr. Kapoors in one frame

Ishaqzaade actor Arjun Kapoor gave major sibling goals as he shared a throwback childhood picture with Sonam Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Akshay Marwah, where all four are sitting together. He captioned the image: “When all this is over I suggest we recreate this image all over again… What say guys ???”

