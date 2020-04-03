Sara Bareilles says she has fully recovered from coronavirus

“I had it, just so you know. I’m fully recovered, just so you know. And I am just thinking about all the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around,” she said on Instagram, adding, “I’m really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet, just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings, as I do.”

Bareilles had been starring in London’s West End production of “Waitress.” The show went dark March 13 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The singer was well enough to venture out for a walk with a mask in her post.