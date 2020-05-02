Sara Sampaio Reveals the Benefit of Quarantine Weight Gain

Sara Sampaio gets out of her car to fill her tank up with gas on Thursday (April 30) at a gas station in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 28-year-old model, who is a Victoria’s Secret angel, was joined by her longtime partner Oliver Ripley.

Earlier in the week, Sara took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the benefit of gaining weight while stuck in quarantine.

“Do you know one thing they don’t tell you about gaining weight? It’s that your boobs get bigger,” Sara said in a message to her fans (via Daily Mail). “So I’m just trying to understand – what do I want more abs or boobs?”

20+ pictures inside of Sara Sampaio at the gas station…