Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi return to TV, to air from April 6

After Doordarshan, other channels are also vying for grabbing the attention of the audience as they bring back shows from the past. Popular comedy serials Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi will now be aired every morning at 10am on Star Bharat, the channel tweeted.

“16 saal baad, Indravadan aa raha hai milne aapse fir ek baar. Dekhiye Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai April 6 se subah 10 baje. Sirf Star Bharat par, (Indravadan shall meet you after 16 years. Watch Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai from April 6, everyday at 10am)” the tweet read.

16 साल बाद, इंद्रवदन आ रहा है आप से मिलने फिर एक बार!

देखिए ”साराभाई Vs साराभाई”, 6 अप्रैल से, हर-रोज़ सुबह 10 बजे, सिर्फ़ STAR भारत पर!#KhichdiwithSarabhais pic.twitter.com/iGkpoUFxmO — STAR भारत (@StarBharat) April 3, 2020

Featuring Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak, Rajesh Kumar, Sumeet Raghavan and Rupali Ganguly, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai first aired on Star One in 2004. It has since garnered a substantial fan following, with YouTube videos helping everyone catch up with the show. A second season of the show was also created recently for HotStar.

Another tweet read, “18 saal baat Praful aa raha hai appse milne. Dekhiye Khichdi April 6 se subah 11 baje, sirf Star Bharat par (Praful is coming to meet you after 18 years. Watch Khichdi everyday at 11 am).”

2002 comedy show Khichdi stars Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Jamnadas Majethia, among others. Both the shows were written and directed by Aatish Kapadia.

Meanwhile, Doordarshan is airing comedies Dekh Bhai Dekh and Sriman Srimti, apart from mythological serials Ramayan and Mahabharat. Chanakya, Shaktimaan, Buniyaad and Upnishad Ganga are also being rerun on the channel amid the lockdown in wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

While comedy Sriman Srimati will be aired at 4pm daily on Doordarshan, Buniyaad will be aired at 5pm everyday. Chanakya will be aired at 10pm everyday on the channel. You can catch Upnishad Ganga at 6pm on DD Bharti while you can watch Alif Laila at 6pm everyday on DD Bharti.

