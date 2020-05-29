Sarah Ferguson marks Beatrice’s planned wedding date with emotional open letter

Sarah Ferguson has written a heartfelt message to her daughter Princess Beatrice, on what should have been her wedding day.

The Duchess of York, said she is excited to celebrate her daughter’s wedding after lockdown and is proud of her and all others who have had to delay their big days.

Beatrice was due to marry her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in London on Friday, 29 May, but with weddings still banned, the pair haven’t been able to tie the knot.

They confirmed the reception was cancelled when the government ruled there could not be any large gatherings, back at the beginning of March, but the couple have kept quiet about the ceremony itself, even when weddings were banned by the government.

On Friday, Beatrice’s mother posted a heartfelt message to her daughter along with a throwback photo.

She said: “Love you my darling Beatrice. You have given me more joy than I could ever wish for. I am so excited to celebrate yours and Edo’s love when we all are out of lockdown.

“The most important thing is health and love and today I send it to you and all the other people that were getting married during this time .. so proud of you all.”

Beatrice and Mozzi announced their engagement in September 2019, but their day quickly became overshadowed.

Beatrice’s father, Prince Andrew, was forced to step back from public duties in November, after a disastrous interview with BBC Newsnight about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The princess and her property tycoon fiance planned a much smaller event than her sister Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank, but plans started to fall apart as the coronavirus pandemic gripped the nation.

Sarah Ferguson with Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding. (Getty Images)

With large events banned, Buckingham Palace was forced to call off their garden parties, which happen each summer.

It’s understood the couple wanted to use the same infrastructure from the parties for their wedding, as the reception was due to be at the palace.

They postponed the reception and said they would monitor the situation to see what would happen with their ceremony.

Buckingham Palace never formally confirmed the postponement of the wedding ceremony, but it was clear it could not go ahead.

Beatrice appears to have stayed at home during the lockdown, and has shared a couple of videos for her charities as they adapt through the pandemic.

But her sister Eugenie and husband Jack look to have gone to Windsor to stay with Sarah and Andrew, who still live together despite being divorced.

In one video shared to help a charity, Beatrice said: “This is an incredibly challenging time. For the world and the United Kingdom. As patron of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, I just wanted to send this message to say the Helen Arkell charity is open for business.”