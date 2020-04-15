Sarah Harding’s ex Chad Johnson makes brutal dig about the star going ‘off the grid’

Sarah Harding’s ex-boyfriend Chad Johnson made a savage dig about the star’s break from the spotlight on Wednesday.

The US reality TV star, 32, allegedly said that ‘no one’ talks to the Girls Aloud singer in a now-deleted Instagram Live with fans.

Sarah and Chad embarked on a brief romance after meeting in the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2017, but split after struggling with the long-distance aspect of their relationship.

‘She’s off the grid’: Sarah Harding’s ex-boyfriend Chad Johnson made a savage dig about the star’s break from the spotlight on Wednesday

According to The Mirror, Chad – who first found fame on the US version of The Bachelor in 2016 – was asked about Sarah during a live chat with fans.

He responded: ‘Do I still talk to Sarah Harding? No, no one talks to Sarah Harding,

‘I don’t know where she went. She went off the grid.’

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Chad Johnson and Sarah Harding for comment.

Disappearance: He allegedly said that Sarah (pictured in March 2018) is ‘no longer seen’ by him, amid claims she’s quit fame and gone into hiding

Former flames: Sarah briefly dated The Bachelor star after they met in the Celebrity Big Brother house (pictured in the show’s final in August 2017)

Where is she? Last year it was reported that Sarah had quit fame and gone into hiding after an unsuccessful music comeback, and she’s been absent from social media since 2018

Last year it was reported that Sarah had quit fame and gone into hiding following an unsuccessful music comeback.

A source claimed the star no longer has a manager or publicist, and her Twitter and Instagram accounts have not been updated since 2018.

They also told The Mirror: ‘She has nothing going on work-wise right now and hasn’t had anything in quite a while.’

It comes despite Sarah confirming that she was recording her debut album in California hot on the heels of her stint in the CBB house in 2017.

Sarah and Chad briefly dated after romance blossomed during their time on CBB, but split after just three months together.

Speaking about their relation on Celebrity Juice, Sarah said: ‘I didn’t actually go in there looking for anything at all, I didn’t look at him like that at all.’

The couple called it quits in November of 2017 with Sarah citing the long-distance aspect of their relationship as a factor.

She said: ‘It is with sadness that I can now confirm my relationship with Chad is over.

‘The distance has proved too much of an obstacle even though we both tried to make it work.

‘I wish him all the best for the future and thank him for the memories we shared during a very interesting summer.’