Sarah Michelle Gellar goes sleeveless on walk with Freddie Prinze Jr and kids during quarantine

Sarah Michelle Gellar is enjoying plenty of quality family time as she quarantines amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The Golden Globe nominee even created a hilarious drinking game for other parents stuck at home in isolation.

She cut an athleisure chic look in black Saturday as she took a break from quarantine with husband Freddie Prinze Jr and their kids for some fresh air and a stroll in their Los Angeles neighborhood.

Family outing: Sarah Michelle Gellar cut an athleisure chic look in black Saturday as she took a break from quarantine with husband Freddie Prinze Jr and their kids for a stroll

The 42-year-old donned a flowy sleeveless black top with matching skintight leggings, completing the look with rose-tinted aviators and white sneakers.

Prinze, 44, sported a blue baseball cap and a bronze face mask with a black Under Armour vest.

They were accompanied by daughter Charlotte, 10, and son Rocky, seven, on the sunny stroll.

The famous couple began dating in 2000 after meeting on the set of their 1997 teen horror movie I Know What You Did Last Summer, tying the knot in 2002.

Athleisure chic: The 42-year-old donned a flowy sleeveless black top with matching skintight leggings, completing the look with rose-tinted aviators and white sneakers

Love story: The famous couple began dating in 2000 after meeting on the set of their 1997 teen horror movie I Know What You Did Last Summer, tying the knot in 2002

Freddie recently revealed how they became friends on set of the thriller in an interview with US Weekly as he said: ‘She didn’t have a driver’s license. She didn’t know how to drive. And we were shooting in Southport, North Carolina, which was an hour’s drive from the nearest Wilmington, which was the biggest city that was closest to us.

‘It was an hour drive just to get to the gym. And when we transported the film down to South Park, she had no way to get up there. So, I started driving her, and that’s when her and I became friends.

‘We just would talk about life and stuff like that, and we had completely different philosophies on just about everything. ‘Cause she was a born and raised New Yorker and I was a born and raised L.A. kid, and we just looked at everything like night and day.’

Prinze added that he wanted to keep being friends with Sarah because ‘I thought she was too skinny and I wanted to cook for her. Because that’s what my family does.

‘We started this weekly barbecue thing at her house, and me and my cousins would come over and cook food for her and her friends. And then we’d make sure everybody ate, and that was kind of how our friendship began.’

Leading lady: Gellar previously gave a throwback to another one of her beloved ’90s roles during a recent stroll

A slayer is born: She found a wooden stake on her walk, referencing her titular character in the popular series Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Gellar previously gave a throwback to another one of her beloved ’90s roles during a recent stroll.

She found a wooden stake on her walk, referencing her titular character in the popular series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which ran from 1997 to 2003.

The Cruel Intentions star has since been steadily posting content for her 3.1million Instagram followers.

She created a drinking game for fellow parents in quarantine: ‘SMG Tip of the Day. Parents, here’s a fun drinking game you can play while you’re at home.

‘Every time you hear someone yell, ‘Mom!’ take a drink…Oh wait, don’t do that. You’ll die. Quaran-tips.’