Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Hilarious Drinking Game to Play While Quarantined!

Sarah Michelle Gellar is sharing some tips to get through quarantining!

The 42-year-old Buffy actress has been taking to Instagram to share her “SMG Tip of the Day” to help fans get through the day while stuck inside.

In her latest video, Sarah Michelle is sharing a drinking game to play.

“SMG Tip of the Day. Parents, here’s a fun drinking game you can play while you’re at home,” Sarah Michelle says. “Every time you hear someone yell, ‘Mom!’ take a drink…Oh wait, don’t do that. You’ll die. Quaran-tips.”



Sarah Michelle cheekily captioned the video, “#doNOTtrythisathome Btw, these days – what is an acceptable time of day to start drinking?!? Asking for a friend 😉”