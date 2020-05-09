Sarah Michelle Gellar’s latest ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ throwback stuns fans: ‘I couldn’t love this more’

Sarah Michelle Gellar has delivered another one of her delightful throwbacks.

“All dressed up and no where to go,” the actress captioned a snapshot of herself wearing a formal dress under a leather jacket on Thursday. It was a look that fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, quickly noticed, because it’s the dress Gellar’s Buffy Summers wore to the prom on the first season finale.

Gellar added, “I say we party,” which is half of a memorable Buffy quote from the same show: “We saved the world, I say we party.”

The episode “Prophecy Girl,” which first aired June 2, 1997, turned out to be the night Buffy first died… before coming back to life.

Commenters were thrilled.

“I couldn’t love this more! Buffy has been my quarantine binge because it’s my safe space and makes me feel normal/like myself,” a fan said on Instagram.

Several people quoted back another famous Buffy line: “I may be dead, but I’m still pretty.”

“This was literally my dream dress for most of my life,” another gushed.

A Twitter user posted a side-by-side image of Gellar from the episode.

Not Sarah Michelle Gellar dressing up as Buffy in Prophecy Girl on Instagram omgggg ALL OF THE FEELS 😍 pic.twitter.com/Bw7YJA8XoN — Buffay the Vampire Layer ⚰️ (@_MyNameIsAdam_) May 7, 2020

When someone asked Gellar if she would post more original looks from the show, which ran for seven seasons, Gellar said the prom dress “might be all I have.”

Still, the actress has been known to reference Buffy, even without the exact wardrobe.

All seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer is available to stream on Hulu.

