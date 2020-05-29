Sarah Silverman creates noise with frying pan and tongs as she salutes NYC healthcare workers

It’s been taking place for weeks.

But Sarah Silverman’s enthusiasm for New York City‘s nightly salute to frontline healthcare workers isn’t waning.

And on Thursday night, the comedienne once again took to her apartment fire escape to bang on a frying pan with a pair of metal tongs.

Dedicated: It’s been taking place for weeks. But Sarah Silverman’s enthusiasm for New York City’s nightly salute to frontline healthcare workers isn’t waning

The 49-year-old wore her long dark hair in a bouffant bun for her 7 p.m. appearance.

She was dressed in a black hoodie with front zipper over a striped top.

She added camo pants and trainers.

As usual, Silverman was joined in the salute by her pal Annie Segal.

Cheering them on: On Thursday night, the comedienne once again took to her apartment fire escape to bang on a frying pan with a pair of metal tongs and make some noise

Casual: The 49-year-old wore her long dark hair in a bouffant bun for her 7 p.m. appearance. She was dressed in a black hoodie with front zipper over a striped top and added camo pants

Team effort: As usual, Silverman was joined in the salute by her pal Annie Segal

Silverman, who wrote a best-selling memoir Bedwetter, wrapped filming on a rom-com shortly before the COVID-19 crisis began.

Marry Me, with Owen Wilson and Jennifer Lopez, was set for release this year but with Hollywood production and movie theatres shut down, it’s unknown when it will come out.

Meanwhile, she’s signed on to voice Candy Smalls, the highest-ranking elf in the North Pole, for Santa Inc. on HBO Max.

And she’s featured in the star-studded Netflix documentary Have a Good Trip which explores the culture of psychedelics.