Sarah Silverman looks cheerful during her nightly salute to NYC’s healthcare workers

Sarah Silverman maintained her enthusiasm with pal Annie Segal, as they returned to her apartment fire escape to salute frontline healthcare workers on Wednesday.

The comedian cut a cool figure in a pair of camouflage pants, which she paired with a black zip-up jacket, baseball cap and t-shirt.

The duo, who have been banging on pans and cheering for essential workers for 40 consecutive days and counting, could be heard yelling out with appreciation at exactly 7 p.m. ET.

As usual, the 49-year-old actress appeared exceptionally perky with some spirited dance moves and a saucepan in her hands.

Last month, the Wreck It Ralph star explained that cheering helps her feel ‘connected’ and ‘not alone’ on Instagram.

‘Everyday at 7pm in nyc, people open their window or stand on their fire escapes and bang pots and pans and howl and cheer on appreciation for our health care workers, grocery store workers and delivery people,’ she added.

Silverman, who wrote a best-selling memoir Bedwetter, wrapped filming on a rom-com shortly before the COVID-19 crisis began.

Video games are one of the activities Silverman and Segal have been doing to keep themselves entertained after the outbreak reached a fever pitch in March.

Silverman has even gone as far as to joke that its been part of her ‘therapy’ while holed-up in her apartment, adding on one post that ‘it’s even better when the controller is on.’

Marry Me, with Owen Wilson and Jennifer Lopez, was set for release this year but with Hollywood production and movie theatres shut down, it’s unknown when it will come out.

Meanwhile, she’s signed on to voice Candy Smalls, the highest-ranking elf in the North Pole, for Santa Inc. on HBO Max.

And she’s featured in the star-studded Netflix documentary Have a Good Trip which explores the culture of psychedelics.