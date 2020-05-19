Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy admitted to ICU; sends out fervent plea for financial help | Bollywood Life

As the lockdown continues due to the coronavirus pandemic, another member of the film fraternity is facing a life-threatening situations. Veteran actor Ashiesh Roy, best known for his role in the hit TV soap, Sasural Simar Ka, has been rushed to hospital and the news is not good. The actor himself has revealed that he has been admitted to the ICU, where he is currently undergoing dialysis. For the uninitiated, dialysis is never a procedure to be taken lightly, and is almost always administered whenever someone’s medical condition has badly deteriorated. Basically, dialysis is the clinical purification of blood, usually required when a patient is suffering from kidney or renal failure. Also Read – EXCLUSIVE! Hospitals REFUSED to admit Ashiesh Roy after his paralytic attack, reveals Amit Behl

Confirming the news himself, Ashiesh Roy took to his Facebook page and wrote: “Am in the içù…vêý ill.diàlysìs”. Check out his post below: Also Read – Drashti Dhami, Toral Rasputra, Siddharth Shukla, Tina Dutta celebrate Holi Colors’ style

Also Read –

That’s not the only worrying part though. Apparently, the actor is low on funds, and given how expensive a procedure dialysis, and how many times it needs to be done once it begins, the actor has sent out a fervent plea for financial help, indicating that lockdown and unavailability of work as a result of has severely depleted his funds. Sending out the urgent request, Ashiesh again wrote on his Facebook page: “Need urr diagent moneyfor dialysis “. In fact, it looks like that he wasn’t even to coherently type both posts, raising further concerns about his health. Check out his second post below:

Get-well soon messages soon began pouring in from Shashi Ranjan, Shishir Sharma, Maninee De and others in the TV fraternity while Vinta Nanda inquired about his whereabouts and his Sasural Simar Ka costar, Jyothsna Channdola, asked for his bank details. We pray for Ashiesh Roy and his family and hope that the actor makes a full and complete recovery form his ailment.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.