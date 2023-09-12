SATCOM on the Move Market to grow by USD 23.22 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growth Driven by Rise in demand for customized SATCOM on the move solutions for unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs)- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The SATCOM on the move market by platform (land, airborne, and maritime), end-user (commercial, government, and defense) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) – Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027″ report has been added to Technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for SATCOM on the move market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 23.22 billion, according to Technavio. The rise in demand for customized satcom on-the-move solutions for unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) is a key factor driving the market growth. The SATCOM on the move, SOTM, is a communication system that allows uninterrupted connectivity while the vehicle is in motion. UGVs often go into very remote and hazardous areas where conventional communications systems cannot be relied upon, or cannot be reached. With the aim to ensure uninterrupted operation and data transfer, specially designed satcom solutions allow seamless communication between UGVs and control centers. In the agricultural field, it is also possible to use UGV for precision farming, crop observation, and livestock management. Moreover, the benefits of custom satellite communication solutions and on-the-move solutions have also been recognized by the mining sector. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Dynamics

Significant Challenge

The high cost of satellite services is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Due to a high level of satellite service costs in the global market for SATCOM on mobiles, this issue continues to hamper the development and availability of these technologies. The infrastructure necessary for the provision of this service is a major reason why satellite services cost so much. In addition, the high costs are caused by the fact that there is a limited number of satellite operators on the market. The market for satellites is dominated by a limited number of large players. New competitors are finding this sector very difficult to enter because of the large entry barriers. Consequently, existing players are limited in competition and are able to charge higher prices for their services. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The SATCOM on the move market has been segmented by platform (land, airborne, and maritime), end-user (commercial, government, and defense) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the land segment will be significant during the forecast period. There is a large range of solutions in the land segment to address different sectors as well as applications relating to real-time connectivity and communication. Military forces across the world depend heavily on tactical mobility solutions from SATCOM in order to facilitate communications and the exchange of data in difficult terrains. The SATCOM on-the-move systems that are installed in land vehicles allow soldiers to make secure satellite links, thereby enabling seamless communications of voice, video, and data. During disasters and in situations of emergency, communication infrastructure within the field could be severely degraded or not exist at all. The solutions from SATCOM on the move give emergency response teams reliable alternatives to build communication networks in a short time. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the SATCOM on-the-move market:

Anokiwave Inc., Ball Corp., EchoStar Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., Electro Optic Systems Pty Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Get SAT Ltd., Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kymeta Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., ND SatCom GmbH, Novanta Inc., OESIA NETWORKS SL, Ovzon AB, Thales Group, Ultralife Corp., VectorNav Technologies LLC, Viasat Inc., and Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.

SATCOM On The Move Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 23.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anokiwave Inc., Ball Corp., EchoStar Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., Electro Optic Systems Pty Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Get SAT Ltd., Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kymeta Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., ND SatCom GmbH, Novanta Inc., OESIA NETWORKS SL, Ovzon AB, Thales Group, Ultralife Corp., VectorNav Technologies LLC, Viasat Inc., and Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

