Satellite-based augmentation systems market size to grow by USD 169.15 million by 2027: Evolving opportunities with Airbus SE, Airservices Australia among others- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The satellite-based augmentation systems market size is forecasted to increase by USD 169.15 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.53%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by rising investments in satellite navigation programs, innovation in navigation and positioning devices, and growing demand for unnamed platforms. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the satellite-based augmentation systems market was valued at USD 611.38 million. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Elbit Systems Ltd., European Union Agency for the Space Programme, Federal Aviation Administration, Garmin Ltd, GMV Innovating Solutions SL, Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, and Thales Group.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market’s competitive landscape and vendors’ product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape – Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between NEUTRAL and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by application (aviation, maritime, and others), type (WAAS, EGNOS, MSAS, and Others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by application (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion:

Aviation

Satellite navigation systems benefit the aviation sector, and their relevance is expected to increase during the forecast period. For instance, GNSS data may improve air traffic management operations using Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) tracking, which allows for more accurate monitoring and planning of aircraft operations. As a result, the sales of GNSS-enabled devices have increased in general and commercial aviation. Such applications of navigational data from SBAS are expected to drive the market’s growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this satellite-based augmentation systems market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the satellite-based augmentation systems market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the satellite-based augmentation systems market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the satellite-based augmentation systems market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of satellite-based augmentation systems market vendors

Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 169.15 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.17 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Airbus SE, Airservices Australia, Elbit Systems Ltd., European Union Agency for the Space Programme, Federal Aviation Administration, Garmin Ltd, GMV Innovating Solutions SL, Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, and Thales Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

