Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market size to grow by USD 4,662.26 million from 2022 to 2027|Growing demand for multirole satellites to boost the market growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market report has been added to Technavio’s offering. The satellite manufacturing and launch market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,662.26 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.87%. North America is estimated to account for 36% of the global market growth. Some of the prominent countries in North America which are significantly contributing to the satellite manufacturing and launch market growth include US and Canada, as there are several prominent players in the region. These prominent players have a well-established aerospace industry, sophisticated technological capabilities, and robust infrastructure, which have led to their market domination. The rising demand for satellite communication, remote sensing applications, and national security requirements are some of the key factors which are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) – View the Sample report

Satellite Manufacturing And Launch Market – Vendor Landscape

The satellite manufacturing and launch market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products –The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Satellite Manufacturing And Launch Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The increasing demand for multirole satellites significantly drives market growth. There is a significant change in the nature of wars due to the rapid advancement in technologies. Hence, different countries need pace capabilities to resolve the requirement for operationally responsive forces for different military requirements, such as communication. As a result, there is a rise in demand for nanosatellites due to their extensive advantages. Some of the key advantages of nanosatellites include high visibility against the tactical operations of enemy forces, fast access to near-real-time information, and imagery that can be a significant help with the aerial reconnaissance augmentation process. Hence, such benefits are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The high cost of development and manufacturing satellites hinders market growth. There is an increase in expenditure in the manufacturing of satellites as the R&D and development of satellites involve significant investments in technology, engineering, and testing. Furthermore, the R&D cost of satellites can be very high, especially for advanced satellite systems with better capabilities, including communication, Earth observation, or navigation. Hence, the rising cost and funding for the manufacturing of advanced satellites can negatively impact market growth. Hence, such factors are hindering the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

Rising demand for small satellites is an emerging trend shaping the satellite manufacturing and launch market. Some of the main developments in the satellite manufacturing and launch market are nanosatellites or CubeSats. These are classified as small satellites based on their compact size, which weighs under 500 kilograms. These small satellites have the ability to perform complex missions due to the advanced electronics, sensors, and propulsion systems. Furthermore, the manufacturing costs of these small satellites are less as they require fewer resources. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. – View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The satellite manufacturing and launch market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Airbus SE, Axelspace Corp., Blue Origin Enterprises LP, GeoOptics Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leidos Holdings Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., OHB SE, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rocket Lab USA Inc., RUAG International Holding Ltd., Safran SA, Sierra Nevada Corp., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market – Market Segmentation

The Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market is analyzed in terms of application (communication satellite, military surveillance, earth observation satellite, navigation satellite, and others), product (satellite launch and launch services). The geography segmentation includes North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The market share growth by the communication satellite segment is significant during the forecast period. Some of the main functions of communication satellites include television broadcasting, telephone networks, internet connectivity, and data transmission. Furthermore, this segment mainly comprises the design, manufacturing, and deployment of satellites that enhance long-distance communication across the globe. Factors such as the growing need for reliable and high-quality communication services such as voice, data, and multimedia transmissions are significantly contributing to the growth of this segment. Hence such factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The satellite phone market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 137.43 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (maritime, aerospace, government, and energy), product (GEO and LEO), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The innovative features and user interfaces are notably driving the satellite phone market growth.

The satellite internet market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,476.69 million. This satellite internet market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (commercial and non-commercial), type (K-band, X-band, L-band, and C-band), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). A growing number of IoT devices is the key factor driving the growth of the global satellite internet market.

Satellite Manufacturing And Launch Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,662.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airbus SE, Axelspace Corp., Blue Origin Enterprises LP, GeoOptics Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leidos Holdings Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., OHB SE, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rocket Lab USA Inc., RUAG International Holding Ltd., Safran SA, Sierra Nevada Corp., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global satellite manufacturing and launch market 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global satellite manufacturing and launch market 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Communication satellite – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Communication satellite – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Communication satellite – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Communication satellite – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Communication satellite – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Military surveillance – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Military surveillance – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Military surveillance – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Military surveillance – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Military surveillance – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Earth observation satellite – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Earth observation satellite – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Earth observation satellite – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Earth observation satellite – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Earth observation satellite – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Navigation satellite – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Navigation satellite – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Navigation satellite – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Navigation satellite – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Navigation satellite – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Product – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Product – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Satellite launch – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Satellite launch – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Satellite launch – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Satellite launch – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Satellite launch – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Launch services – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Launch services – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Launch services – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Launch services – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Launch services – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Chart on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Airbus SE

Exhibit 123: Airbus SE – Overview



Exhibit 124: Airbus SE – Business segments



Exhibit 125: Airbus SE – Key news



Exhibit 126: Airbus SE – Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Airbus SE – Segment focus

12.4 Axelspace Corp.

Exhibit 128: Axelspace Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 129: Axelspace Corp. – Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Axelspace Corp. – Key offerings

12.5 Blue Origin Enterprises LP

Exhibit 131: Blue Origin Enterprises LP – Overview



Exhibit 132: Blue Origin Enterprises LP – Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Blue Origin Enterprises LP – Key offerings

12.6 GeoOptics Inc.

Exhibit 134: GeoOptics Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 135: GeoOptics Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 136: GeoOptics Inc. – Key offerings

12.7 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 137: Honeywell International Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 138: Honeywell International Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 139: Honeywell International Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 140: Honeywell International Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Honeywell International Inc. – Segment focus

12.8 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 143: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 145: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. – Key offerings

12.9 Leidos Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 146: Leidos Holdings Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 147: Leidos Holdings Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 148: Leidos Holdings Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Leidos Holdings Inc. – Segment focus

12.10 Lockheed Martin Corp.

Exhibit 150: Lockheed Martin Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 151: Lockheed Martin Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 152: Lockheed Martin Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 153: Lockheed Martin Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Lockheed Martin Corp. – Segment focus

12.11 Maxar Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 155: Maxar Technologies Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 156: Maxar Technologies Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 157: Maxar Technologies Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Maxar Technologies Inc. – Segment focus

12.12 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 159: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 160: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 161: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 162: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. – Segment focus

12.13 Northrop Grumman Systems Corp.

Exhibit 164: Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 165: Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 166: Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 167: Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. – Segment focus

12.14 OHB SE

Exhibit 169: OHB SE – Overview



Exhibit 170: OHB SE – Business segments



Exhibit 171: OHB SE – Key offerings



Exhibit 172: OHB SE – Segment focus

12.15 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 173: Raytheon Technologies Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 174: Raytheon Technologies Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 175: Raytheon Technologies Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 176: Raytheon Technologies Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Raytheon Technologies Corp. – Segment focus

12.16 Rocket Lab USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 178: Rocket Lab USA Inc. – Overview

Inc. – Overview

Exhibit 179: Rocket Lab USA Inc. – Business segments

Inc. – Business segments

Exhibit 180: Rocket Lab USA Inc. – Key offerings

Inc. – Key offerings

Exhibit 181: Rocket Lab USA Inc. – Segment focus

12.17 Safran SA

Exhibit 182: Safran SA – Overview



Exhibit 183: Safran SA – Business segments



Exhibit 184: Safran SA – Key news



Exhibit 185: Safran SA – Key offerings



Exhibit 186: Safran SA – Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 187: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 188: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 189: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 190: Research methodology



Exhibit 191: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 192: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 193: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/satellite-manufacturing-and-launch-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-662-26-million-from-2022-to-2027growing-demand-for-multirole-satellites-to-boost-the-market-growth—technavio-301871330.html

SOURCE Technavio

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

